Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia, mired in war, faces economic pain and attempts to isolate it
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunged Europe into its biggest land war since World War Two, igniting a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities and damaged the global economy.
Benzinga
Pfizer, BioNTech Fire Back At Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims
Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner, BioNTech SE BNTX, said that they developed their vaccine independently, refuting Moderna Inc's MRNA patent claims. In August, Moderna filed patent infringement lawsuits saying Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine infringes patents filed between 2010 and 2016 covering foundational mRNA technology critical in creating Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The US secretly put limitations on its HIMARS rocket launchers before letting Ukraine have them, report says
US officials told the Wall Street Journal the launchers were modified to remove the ability to fire rockets far enough to hit tagets in Russia.
EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world. The preliminary agreement, which still needs to be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that the goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021.
2022: What happened – and what did not
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sometimes, it's what doesn't happen that matters most. By the evening of Feb. 25 this year, a day after Russian tanks had crossed into Ukraine in the largest military attack in Europe since World War Two, Moscow's troops had reached the outskirts of Kyiv.
Comments / 0