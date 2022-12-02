ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Benzinga

Pfizer, BioNTech Fire Back At Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims

Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner, BioNTech SE BNTX, said that they developed their vaccine independently, refuting Moderna Inc's MRNA patent claims. In August, Moderna filed patent infringement lawsuits saying Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine infringes patents filed between 2010 and 2016 covering foundational mRNA technology critical in creating Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
KRMG

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world. The preliminary agreement, which still needs to be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that the goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021.
Reuters

2022: What happened – and what did not

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sometimes, it's what doesn't happen that matters most. By the evening of Feb. 25 this year, a day after Russian tanks had crossed into Ukraine in the largest military attack in Europe since World War Two, Moscow's troops had reached the outskirts of Kyiv.

