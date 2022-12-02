ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Football: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes shares his first impression of Michigan

Michigan and TCU will meet for the first time ever later this month, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A spot in the College Football Playoff Championship will be on the line on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes, coach of the Horned Frogs, met...
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Michigan powers past Purdue for second-straight Big Ten championship, sparking national media reaction

The one counter to every pro-Michigan statement has been the same all year long: “But what about J.J. McCarthy?” Michigan waited until winning time to unleash its five-star quarterback. McCarthy had his coming-out party in The Game when he totaled 14 touchdowns in the romp over Ohio State. McCarthy built on it with an electric performance in No. 2 Michigan’s 43-22 win over Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
Spartans in the NFL: Week 13

Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
