(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,470-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the economy and for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead. The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the plantations, glove makers and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financial shares. For the day, the index lost 10.24 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 1,471.56 after trading between 1,470.33 and 1,482.08. Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 2.54 percent, while Dialog Group slumped 1.29 percent, Digi.com declined 2.26 percent, Genting weakened 1.12 percent, Hartalega Holdings and IOI Corporation both stumbled 1.81 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.34 percent, INARI skidded 1.07 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dipped 0.10 percent, Maxis lost 0.26 percent, MISC sank 0.42 percent, MRDIY plummeted 3.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.23 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.58 percent, Public Bank collected 0.68 percent, RHB Capital added 0.54 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 2.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia surrendered 2.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 3.30 percent, Top Glove plunged 3.55 percent and Sime Darby, CIMB Group, Maybank, Press Metal and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

11 HOURS AGO