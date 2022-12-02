Read full article on original website
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
NASDAQ
Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned emphatically higher again on Monday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed almost 1,450 points or 7.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 19,520-point plateau although it's likely to hand back much of those gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the economy and for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Flat
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Monday after swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade. Worries about economic slowdown and uncertainty about the outlook for Federal Reserve's interest rate weighed on sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 3.46 points or 0.03% at 11,194.67....
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending the slight gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 staying just below the 27,900 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with the index alternating between the red and green as traders are making cautious trades amid concerns the US Fed will maintain the pace of interest rate hikes following release of data that showed better-than-expected US services activity.
NASDAQ
Continued Selling Pressure Called For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,470-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the economy and for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead. The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the plantations, glove makers and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financial shares. For the day, the index lost 10.24 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 1,471.56 after trading between 1,470.33 and 1,482.08. Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 2.54 percent, while Dialog Group slumped 1.29 percent, Digi.com declined 2.26 percent, Genting weakened 1.12 percent, Hartalega Holdings and IOI Corporation both stumbled 1.81 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.34 percent, INARI skidded 1.07 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dipped 0.10 percent, Maxis lost 0.26 percent, MISC sank 0.42 percent, MRDIY plummeted 3.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.23 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.58 percent, Public Bank collected 0.68 percent, RHB Capital added 0.54 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 2.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia surrendered 2.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 3.30 percent, Top Glove plunged 3.55 percent and Sime Darby, CIMB Group, Maybank, Press Metal and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.
NASDAQ
Losing Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 60 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,020-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
Lower Open Predicted For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Circle Nixes $9B SPAC Deal With Crypto Market In Tumult
Boston-based Circle Internet Financial called off its proposed merger agreement with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp. — ending a year-and-a-half long SPAC saga which would have valued the company at $9 billion. “We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of...
NASDAQ
Soft Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Monday. The global forecast...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
NASDAQ
Citigroup's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: C.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $25.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRJ was trading at a 1.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) & Moderna (MRNA) Stock for 2023?
Much of the social and economic post-pandemic recovery is accredited to Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA. Investors may be wondering if these stocks will continue to be strong investments going into 2023. Taking a look at the outlook and valuation of these two pharmaceutical stocks will give...
NASDAQ
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions...
