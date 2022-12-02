ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

"She did not commit any crimes" - Ville Platte Councilwoman's lawyer speaks out

By Tre Francis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kktId_0jUVhELO00

Ville Platte councilwoman Christina Sam was arrested in Mid-November on one count of voter fraud.

Her lawyer is now speaking out on the charges.

KATC's Tre Francis got a chance to speak with councilwoman Christina Sam's attorney, Roscell Jones, and she says her client did not commit any crimes and will prevail in the case.

Jones says Sam went into District Attorney Trent Brignac's office in Mid-November to report a relative of her political opponent harassing her at her workplace.

She then was called back to the D.A.'s office on November 17, when she was "interrogated" for more than four hours, and falsely accused of registering voters in her district that did not live within her district.

Jones says the only way Sam could've gotten out of going to jail that day was by accepting a guilty plea, and so she initially accepted a plea bargain to voter fraud.

She also says the only evidence the district attorney stated he had was an IP address. An IP address is a unique string of characters that identifies each computer using the Internet Protocol to communicate over a network.

“He told her he had an IP address that was connected to a computer that she owned. My client was not given any proof of any computer forensic information. Any paper working showing her I.P. address connected to registering certain voters. She was not provided any information other than Mr. Brinac’s word,” Jones said.

Jones says the District's Attorney's actions were inappropriate.

“Inappropriate conduct by the District Attorney contacting someone without an attorney. And reminding them that plea guilty is on the table if they want to avoid going to jail. It is improper, it is wrong. And my client has been falsely accused of a crime she did not commit. And now has a blemish on her record. Of now being arrested for a felony. This is very very serious, This is a third-world justice type of antics that happened here and it is unacceptable. And my client is prepared to fully “

Sam has since pleaded not guilty to the charges as of last week and Jones said she plans to pursue charges against the district attorney for his actions. Sam also intends to stay in the runoff for the Ville Platte City council. We checked with the Secretary of State, and Sam's name will remain on the ballot.

“Judge West did the right thing here, you have a client that was left here more than four hours without an attorney forced to take a guilty plea to a crime that she did not commit. Just so she can avoid going to jail. This is textbook coercion. And textbook duress," Jones said.

We reached out to District Attorney Brignac and says he did not wish to comment as this is an ongoing investigation, but a spokeswoman said that he "has attempted to inform Christina Sam's attorney of the pertinent facts involving the day of her client's arrest."
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 3

Related
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
KLFY.com

Teen Court mock trial being held at New Iberia City Court

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Residents are invited to attend the Teen Court mock trial tomorrow evening. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, residents will be able to witness another Teen Court mock trial at the New Iberia City Court. The program places Iberia Parish teens in roles of...
kadn.com

Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
NOLA.com

A baby starved to death in Avoyelles in 2019. Some say it foreshadowed problems at DCFS.

MANSURA — Christian Batiste’s seven short weeks of life were a constant struggle. He didn’t get enough to eat. He had trouble staying warm. After he was born premature and exposed to drugs, workers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were supposed to check on his family weekly in Avoyelles Parish. They knew Christian's parents well: Caseworkers had validated a case of sexual abuse against his father in 2018, and his mother had given birth to three substance-exposed newborns since 2011.
kalb.com

RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
theadvocate.com

Lafayette council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory misusing police security detail

The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why. Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics

The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
theadvocate.com

Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive

The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
KATC News

Elton Mayor dies at 77

The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless died from surgical complication, according to family.
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy