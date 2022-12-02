ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTXL ABC 27 News

Cyclist seriously injured in crash, TPD investigating

By Channing Frampton
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AddIK_0jUVhCZw00

Tallahassee Police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist on North Monroe Street in the area of Lakeshore Drive. TPD said the man riding the bike that was hit was seriously injured and transported for medical treatment.

The call for help came in at 6:39 p.m., Thursday. TPD said the southbound side of North Monroe was closed in the area of Lakeshore Drive for the investigation. The vehicle that hit the bike was described as a small SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
WCTV

Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m....
WCTV

LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
WTOK-TV

Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of Tallahassee, Fla., died after a car wreck on Highway 19 South. Sgt. Moore said that Buckhannon was traveling north when her car left the highway and crashed into the tree line...
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WMBB

More details released about Calhoun County shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
WCTV

Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
YAHOO!

LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'

A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WCTV

Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
WCTV

All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV

Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
WCTV

Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
WCTV

One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy