Cyclist seriously injured in crash, TPD investigating

Tallahassee Police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist on North Monroe Street in the area of Lakeshore Drive. TPD said the man riding the bike that was hit was seriously injured and transported for medical treatment.

The call for help came in at 6:39 p.m., Thursday. TPD said the southbound side of North Monroe was closed in the area of Lakeshore Drive for the investigation. The vehicle that hit the bike was described as a small SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.