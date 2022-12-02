Read full article on original website
An Arkansas sheriff's arrest was part of a federal investigation, affidavit says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details have emerged in the arrest of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens on Saturday evening. A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation his office undertook, Stephens was arrested by an Arkansas State Trooper acting on the orders of the FBI.
Suspect arrested for capital murder in July shooting of 16-year-old in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday they have taken in the suspect that is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old. Police said back on July 18 a homicide investigation was conducted to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim. The shooting...
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
More than 6 ounces of pot, firearm seized in Little Rock after driver fails to stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they ended up in a drug bust after conducting a traffic stop. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 4500 block of Springer Blvd in Little Rock on Dec. 3. They initiated the stop due to the...
Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
One injured in Sharp County car crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County, our content partner Region 8 reported. A woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by the crash on U.S. Highway 63, according to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose.
'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement, after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and how they discussed how to address the breach, ransom, protocols to protect their systems, and obtain the data back.
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
To 'address public safety concerns,' Governor-elect Sanders names 2 members of Cabinet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an effort to "address public safety concerns" in Arkansas, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate two members to her administration on Monday. Sanders, who will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 10, named Captain Mike Hagar with the state police...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
Paragould church full of Christmas spirit holds gasoline giveaway for motorists
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Christmas season is in full jingle, as observable in not only the lights bedazzling neighborhoods but also the charitable actions of an Arkansas church. Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to its community on Saturday. Congregation volunteers manned the pumps as...
Greene scores 25, leads UAPB over Arkansas Baptist 59-41
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB's 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday. Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
UAMS doctor says COVID-flu vaccine combo could publicly be ready in 1 to 3 years
Little Rock (KATV) — Health officials at UAMS said a COVID and flu combination shot could be possibly available for public use in a few years. According to Dr. Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UAMS, several biotech companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting clinical trials for this new shot. He told KATV one study is working on an influenza, COVID, and RSV shot.
North Little Rock Parks and Recreation's new skill features at Big Rock Quarry Bike Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation announced Monday there will be a new addition at the Big Rock Quarry Bike Park. According to the park, skills features will have been installed and are ready to be used. Big Rock Quarry Bike Park is located...
Average gas prices in Little Rock falling, trend could continue into christmas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy released weekly gas averages for the city of Little Rock. According to GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in the city have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 a gallon as of Monday. GasBuddy...
