KATV

An Arkansas sheriff's arrest was part of a federal investigation, affidavit says

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details have emerged in the arrest of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens on Saturday evening. A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation his office undertook, Stephens was arrested by an Arkansas State Trooper acting on the orders of the FBI.
KATV

Suspect arrested for capital murder in July shooting of 16-year-old in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday they have taken in the suspect that is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old. Police said back on July 18 a homicide investigation was conducted to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim. The shooting...
KATV

Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
KATV

Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
KATV

One injured in Sharp County car crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County, our content partner Region 8 reported. A woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by the crash on U.S. Highway 63, according to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose.
KATV

'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement, after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and how they discussed how to address the breach, ransom, protocols to protect their systems, and obtain the data back.
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
KATV

Paragould church full of Christmas spirit holds gasoline giveaway for motorists

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Christmas season is in full jingle, as observable in not only the lights bedazzling neighborhoods but also the charitable actions of an Arkansas church. Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to its community on Saturday. Congregation volunteers manned the pumps as...
KATV

Greene scores 25, leads UAPB over Arkansas Baptist 59-41

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB's 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday. Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
KATV

UAMS doctor says COVID-flu vaccine combo could publicly be ready in 1 to 3 years

Little Rock (KATV) — Health officials at UAMS said a COVID and flu combination shot could be possibly available for public use in a few years. According to Dr. Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UAMS, several biotech companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting clinical trials for this new shot. He told KATV one study is working on an influenza, COVID, and RSV shot.
KATV

Average gas prices in Little Rock falling, trend could continue into christmas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy released weekly gas averages for the city of Little Rock. According to GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in the city have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 a gallon as of Monday. GasBuddy...

