Crews from multiple counties respond to fire involving several structures in Ripley area
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jackson County 911 dispatchers said multiple crews from several counties were responding Monday afternoon after a large fire spread to several structures and a wooded area. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. Monday on Random Road in the Ripley area. Dispatchers said the...
Neighbors rattled after shooter damages apartments and a car in Kanawha City
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least three apartments and one car were left with significant damage after shots were fired on Monday morning at an apartment complex in Kanawha City. Charleston Police say there were no injuries and at this time, there are no suspects as the call...
Man reported missing in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been reported missing. Shawn Martin, 24, of Mount Carbon was last seen leaving his work at Grant’s Supermarket in Smith on Nov. 29, according to the sheriff’s office.
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
Police investigating after shots fired at Charleston apartment building early Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person fired shots Monday morning at a Charleston apartment building. The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building along Washington Avenue in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. Investigators said no injuries were reported. No suspect is currently in...
Deputies asking for the public's help identifying suspects in Gallia County vehicle thefts
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three people suspected of damaging vehicles during thefts over the weekend. Deputies said several vehicles were damaged during thefts at a parking lot in the Kanagua area of Gallipolis Township...
Charleston's Education Alliance helps students adjust to post-pandemic learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The COVID-19 pandemic affected everything from the economy to health care. Education officials show concern the pandemic might have long-term affects for students who are at a pivotal stage in their lives. The ACT college readiness benchmark score has hit a 30-year low, with only...
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
Woman charged with malicious wounding after altercation with two others in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged Sunday after she was accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument in Huntington, police said. Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Huntington Police Department.
New movie sheds light on the struggles of those with autism
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new movie premiering next week sheds light on the struggles people with autism have had to face over the years. "In A Different Key" also highlights some of the autism work being done in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Autism Training Center,...
POLL: Which team do you think will win the Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall or UConn?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Myrtle Beach, the second home for many West Virginians, will be the place to visit Dec. 19 for many Marshall University fans. The date will be on the calendars for many Thundering Herd fans when Marshall squares off with UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win the game. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
A wet, mild first full week of December
Our week started off pleasant after a very cold, frosty morning. Filtered sun boosted temperatures into the 50s (40s in the Coalfields where clouds were thicker) and until the evening we remained dry. Some spotty raindrops have been falling to the ground this evening as a cold front approaches from...
Taylor has 19 in Marshall's 83-69 victory over Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 19 points as Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 on Saturday night. Taylor was 8 of 23 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (7-1). Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 8 of 16 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The Thundering Herd picked up their seventh straight victory.
Huntington uses defense to shut down Parkersburg South, win Class AAA football title
WHEELING, W.Va. (WCHS) — No 2-seeded Huntington used its defense to shut down No. 1 Parkersburg South and win its first West Virginia high school football state championship. Huntington, which finished as a runner-up in 2021, returned to the Class AAA title game Saturday and took advantage of Parkersburg...
Marshall set to face UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Marshall University is bowl bound following a 8-4 campaign under second-year head coach Charles Huff. The Thundering Herd had a strong finish to the 2022 season, winning its final four games to secure third place in the Sun Belt Conference's eastern division. The Herd...
Pikeville rolls past Raceland to win Class A Kentucky football championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCHS) — Pikeville High School capped off a memorable playoff run with a Class A Kentucky football state championship victory over Raceland on Friday. The Panthers rolled to a 41-9 win over their fellow eastern Kentucky counterparts to take home the title. Pikeville senior Blake Birchfield opened...
