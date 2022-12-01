ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House could be a candidate in this head coaching search

By Tyler Nettuno
 4 days ago
As much credit as coach Brian Kelly deserves for turning around the LSU program in less than one year, much of that praise deserves to be showered on his coordinator hires.

Namely, defensive coordinator Matt House, who has taken a transfer and youth-heavy group and turned it into one of the better units in the SEC. However, House may not be around for too long.

According to The Athletic’s college football insider Bruce Feldman, House is one of several candidates in a long list to replace coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, which will move from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 next fall.

Here’s Feldman’s report on House.

House has spent considerable time in the NFL as a coach. He played a strong part in getting LSU to the SEC title game this season, Brian Kelly’s first in Baton Rouge. House, a Michigan State gradudate, also has extensive experience in that region from his time as a Kentucky defensive coordinator.

House is an experienced veteran with SEC play-calling and NFL assistant experience prior to arriving Baton Rouge. The fact that he’s a Michigan native and has spent time near the area at Kentucky would certainly help his chances.

He isn’t the only LSU assistant with a connection to the Bearcats, as offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock served in the same role with that program last season. However, his name is not mentioned by Feldman as a potential candidate.

