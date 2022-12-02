ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kuer.org

To ease victim’s trauma, the U’s new police station has a soft interview room

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and violence. In the University of Utah’s recently unveiled police station, you’ll find something new. The facility includes a “soft interview room” — a space meant to help sexual assault victims feel more comfortable reporting crimes. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy