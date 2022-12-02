ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YAHOO!

Trial starts for couple accused in pair of homicides

Dec. 5—A trial began Monday in Tierra Amarilla for a Rio Arriba County couple accused of killing two men in March 2021 in a case defense attorneys have argued was compromised by bad police work. Anthony Peña, 55, and Bonita Burkheimer, 45, are each charged with two counts of...
KRQE News 13

Former Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Deputy pleads guilty to false imprisonment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After detaining and tasing a 15-year-old student in 2019, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes has pled guilty to falsely imprisoning the student. Barned faces up to 18 months in prison for the felony. Law enforcement lapel video showed the former officer tasing an Española Valley High student in May of […]
KRQE News 13

Game and Fish rescue deer in hammock

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help. They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said […]
KOAT 7

New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays

New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
KRQE News 13

Man convicted of injecting woman with heroin, throwing her off bridge

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Brenton Rael, 47, has been found guilty of several charges in connection to a kidnapping in 2020. Rael and two other suspects, Leann Romero and Kevin Gonzales, were accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Taos and taking her to a home in El Duende. Once there, they doused her […]

