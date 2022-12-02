Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield released by Panthers; Browns will receive 2024 5th-round pick for former No. 1 overall pick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went from saying he was off the leash at the start of this season to off his new team by December. The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have released the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield was traded by the Browns...
Photo gallery: In winning first state football title, Glenville gets some help from the Warrensville Heights High marching band
CANTON, Ohio -- While D’Shawntae Jones was the star for a Glenville Tarblooders football team that won its first-ever state championship with a 26-6 win over Cincinnati Wyoming, there was lots of teamwork at play Saturday (Dec. 3) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Jones had...
Photo gallery: The St. Edward High marching band performs at the state Division I title game
CANTON, Ohio -- The St. Edward Eagles flew high once again Saturday (Dec. 3) as they topped Springfield for the second consecutive year in winning the Division I Ohio state championship football game, 28-14, at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. For the Eagles, it was their sixth...
Glenville wins first OHSAA state football championship, 26-6 vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV final
CANTON, Ohio — Year after year, Ted Ginn Sr. has sent teenagers from his football teams to college. Those teenagers suiting up for him now at Glenville helped him win its first state championship Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton with a 26-6 victory vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in the Division IV title game.
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
Can Walsh Jesuit take down No. 1? Senate League title rematch on Friday: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An early test for St. Ignatius, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, comes Tuesday with a trip to Walsh Jesuit. Defending Senate League champion Glenville takes on Rhodes, which won last season’s regular-season title, in a rematch of their title-game.
The Guardians prospect haul it might take to get Sean Murphy from Oakland: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oakland is rumored to be close to making a deal for catcher Sean Murphy. Cleveland has the prospect capital to land the slugging backstop, but what exactly would it take to pry him away from the Athletics?. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at what it...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
St. Ignatius strengthens hold, Medina and Walsh Jesuit move up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two lopsided wins to start the boys basketball season, including one against Division II state finalist Gilmour, has St. Ignatius off to a strong start as the area’s No. 1-ranked team. The Wildcats remain in that spot after the preseason in this first week of...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
Browns LB Sione Takitaki out for the season with a torn ACL; Anthony Schwartz in concussion protocol
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The next guy to step in as the Browns starting middle linebacker should do so at his own risk. The position has been a Bermuda Triangle for Browns starters this season.
LeBron James ‘ready’ for return home, Tuesday matchup against Cavaliers despite sore ankle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn’t going to miss his lone visit to Cleveland this season. Despite tweaking his already sore left ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, James told reporters that he plans on suiting up against the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
Kirtland vs. Marion Local: OHSAA football Division VI state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022; jackpot $89 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $89 million. The numbers are 35-45-47-54-55 Powerball 14 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 3-13-15-17-33-49 Kicker 955356. The jackpot is $2.3 million for the drawing...
