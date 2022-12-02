Read full article on original website
Businesses excited for Devine Street developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New homes and new shops heading to Devine Street have locals ready for an increase in foot traffic. If you've driven by Devine Street in the past months you've no doubt seen construction crews and homes being built. According to Estate Management Company, the group overseeing development in the Devine District, two projects are currently underway for the area.
City of Columbia to host entrepreneurial training programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you started a business in the Midlands and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia wants to help. The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is now accepting applications for the 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur and 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture courses from January to March.
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a man with some time to spare to help students in Richland County, Richland School District One has a volunteer job for you. Officials with Richland One say they are looking for volunteers for a new initiative designed to place more positive male role models on school campuses and "help staff empower, inspire and encourage students to achieve their full potential."
wfxg.com
Augustans meet to discuss secession of Summerville
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -SUNDAY WAS THE FIRST of many MEETINGs TO DISCUSS THE SUMMERVILLE neighborhoods BECOMING A SEPARATE ENTITY FROM RICHMOND COUNTY. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLy AS many AUGUSTANS CAME OUT TO EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITY OF FORMING A NEW CITY AND SHARE THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT THE IDEA. THE PROPOSED...
Augusta Commission Engineering Service Committee with talk on doing away with recycling
It's not trash talk, but Augusta commissioners are considering a plan that would eliminate the city's recycling program in its current form.
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
WRDW-TV
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summerville residents and people in surrounding neighborhoods will get together to consider whether they should become a separate city. We spoke with a local attorney who lives there. Residents say lower taxes and an increase in public safety are just a few reasons why taxpayers in the Summerville, Forest Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods are pitching a plan for a new city within a city.
Irmo town council discussing influx of storage unit businesses
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units. This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town. According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
Human Library coming to Kershaw County to help share stories
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The library is full of storytelling, featuring different experiences, diversity, and concepts. The Kershaw County Library is planning to take those stories from authors and use real people from their community to showcase their life experiences in the hope it will open dialogue for their Human Library.
Lack of staff leading to slower trash pickup in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste. "I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
Christmas arrives at South Carolina Governor's Mansion: Here's how you can see it
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays have arrived at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed the public to a Christmas Open House on Monday at the Governor's Mansion. The annual event, which free of charge and open to the public, featured Santa...
WRDW-TV
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
