CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste. "I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.

3 DAYS AGO