Read full article on original website
Related
Human Library coming to Kershaw County to help share stories
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The library is full of storytelling, featuring different experiences, diversity, and concepts. The Kershaw County Library is planning to take those stories from authors and use real people from their community to showcase their life experiences in the hope it will open dialogue for their Human Library.
Christmas arrives at South Carolina Governor's Mansion: Here's how you can see it
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays have arrived at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed the public to a Christmas Open House on Monday at the Governor's Mansion. The annual event, which free of charge and open to the public, featured Santa...
Family wants missing father to bring 5-year-old Orangeburg girl back home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Aspen Jeter, the five-year-old girl missing in Orangeburg, made an appeal to the girl's father to bring her home safely. The family's attorney, Justin Bamberg, held a news conference Monday morning alongside the girl's uncle and cousin, as well as Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
Yarnbombers of Columbia make scarves, hats to give to Oliver Gospel
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of master crafters who call themselves the Yarnbombers of Columbia are giving back by doing what they do best, crocheting and knitting. Today they hand-delivered everything after packing up the goods. Adriane McGillis and the group she's a part of are spreading love this...
Now's the time to register for the Kinetic Derby Day
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's baaaack. That's right, the West Columbia Kinetic derby and iMAGINE STEAM festival is back. Registration is open for the event scheduled for Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10am-3pm. The return of the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day, followed by soapbox racing,...
Salvation Army, WLTX unstuff 5 buses full of toys, canned goods, and bikes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Salvation Army and WLTX Stuff-A-Bus kicked off on Friday with five buses filled with toys, canned food, and bikes that are heading to families across the midlands this holiday season. And they're not done yet. "You see behind me the results of this the...
Newberry NFT Museum bringing art into digital age
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A museum in Newberry is working to bring art into the digital age by incorporating non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. NFTs are digital assets that represent things like art and music virtually. The NFT Museum opened downtown in 2021 with the goal of creating a space for...
Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a man with some time to spare to help students in Richland County, Richland School District One has a volunteer job for you. Officials with Richland One say they are looking for volunteers for a new initiative designed to place more positive male role models on school campuses and "help staff empower, inspire and encourage students to achieve their full potential."
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
wach.com
Family of 74-year-old killed in Richland County police chase speaks out
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A grieving family is speaking out days after their loved one was killed. 74-year-old Earnest Kenner died last Thursday, December 2, after a suspect crashed into his car after deputies say he was speeding through a school zone and failed to stop. Just days after...
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
River Bluff High School is 1 in 4 locations in the nation to host an Anne Frank exhibit
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students in Lexington District One are now one in four groups in the United States, to have an exhibit on Anne Frank. River Bluff High School is hosting the exhibit in its art gallery. Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl who kept a diary in...
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
City of Columbia to host entrepreneurial training programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you started a business in the Midlands and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia wants to help. The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is now accepting applications for the 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur and 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture courses from January to March.
wach.com
Two Orangeburg County teens arrested, suspected of Estate Court homicide
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Orangeburg County teens have been arrested after officials connected them to a 'suspicious death' at an Estate Court residence late November. Officials said Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have each been charged with murder. Mack is additionally charged with possession of...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0