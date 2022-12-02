Read full article on original website
Gainesville man convicted of drug trafficking and possessing firearm in furtherance
A man was convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the Northern District of Florida United States Attorney's Office. After a three-day trial, they concluded that Edwin Giovanny Mendoza-Verdugo, 20,...
Gainesville woman accused of lighting dog on fire
Gainesville — Gainesville Police accuse Tequila Atkins of pouring gas on her friends' dogs and lighting one on fire. They say this happened last week in a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 East University and NE 3rd Avenue. Police say Atkins got into an argument with her...
ACSO K-9 apprehends woman after running a red light
Alachua County, FL — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says a situation that started with running a red light, ended in a K-9 apprehension. "The driver had fled and ended up wrecking her truck," Alachua County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said. According to the arrest report,...
Dunnellon homicide victim identified, person still wanted for questioning
Dunnellon — 41-year-old Eric Daugherty was killed November 28th in Dunnellon, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Walnut Street to help the Dunnellon Police Department. The Sheriff's Office had not said who died until now. They submitted the sketch of a person...
Suwannee County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), on Dec. 3rd, deputies responded to a call reporting that they possibly found human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The caller stated they were walking in the woods when they stumbled upon the remains. When deputies arrived...
Alachua County to use $1.25 million to improve water quality for residents
Ramon Gavarrete serves as the public works director for Alachua County. He says the need for a new Santa Fe Hills water system is necessary. The water system was first constructed in 1966 by a private individual, but their management didn't last long. "The county needed to take over the...
