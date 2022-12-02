ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

Major pushback against killer police robots; will it be enough?

Opponents of arming robots are pushing back, hard, against a supes policy that would give the San Francisco police the right to have the machines use deadly force—and there’s some indication they are making progress. Sup. Gordon Mar, one of the eight who approved the policy, said today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy