news9.com
Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed In Early-Morning Stabbing
--- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab...
news9.com
Police: Standoff Ends With Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police said they have a homicide suspect in custody Sunday afternoon after a standoff in Tulsa. Police were on the scene at an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street. Police have identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr. who was wanted in connection with the...
news9.com
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
news9.com
New Details As Prosecutors Charge Okmulgee Man With 4 Counts Of Murder
An Okmulgee scrap yard owner is in jail with no bond and charged with murdering and dismembering four people in October. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, has been a person of interest in this case almost from the beginning, when investigators said blood and items belonging to the victims were found in a lot next to his scrap yard.
news9.com
2 Men Accused Of Violating Wildlife Regulations Arrested By Oklahoma Game Wardens
Two men are in the Osage County jail on Monday after Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested them for allegedly violating wildlife regulations. The two men were apprehended after wardens allegedly found. an illegal deer head in the feed box of the truck. Wardens say the two men are also accused of...
news9.com
News Conference To Take Place Ahead Of Clemency Hearing For Death Row Prisoner Scott Eizember
The Oklahoma Commission to Abolish the Death Penalty is holding a news conference on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's clemency hearing for death row prisoner Scott Eizember. Eizember was convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell nearly 20 years ago after they found him inside their Depew home, spying on his ex-girlfriend.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Partners With Rotary Club Of Tulsa For ‘Shop With A Cop’
Some Tulsa kids are going to have an extra special Christmas this year thanks to ‘Shop with a Cop’. Tulsa Police partnered with Rotary Club of Tulsa to make the event possible. Thirty-three students from Celia Clinton Elementary School got to go shopping for gifts for their families...
news9.com
American Airlines Apologizes After Sending Tulsa Man's Wheelchair On Wrong Flight
A Tulsa man is calling for airlines to better accommodate customers that need special assistance, after his wheelchair that he uses every day was sent on another flight to the other side of the country. The mistake left him waiting at the airport for hours before he could go home.
news9.com
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
news9.com
TCSO Collecting Donations For Toy Drive Honoring Former Lieutenant
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations to help make children feel special this holiday season while honoring the legacy of a former lieutenant with the department. For decades one man’s dream has helped put a smile on the face of children over the holiday season, and his...
news9.com
Disability Complaint Filed Due To Broken Elevator At Pawhuska Junior High School
The elevator at Pawhuska Junior High has been broken for months, and a parent has filed a complaint with the state. The district told News On 6 it has since made adjustments to be in compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, after a contractor the district paid to fix the elevator said it will no longer make repairs.
news9.com
Sleep Expert Gives Advice On Transitioning Kids From Crib To Bed
TULSA, Okla. - Transitioning a child from a crib to a bed can be challenging -- and it can impact the quality of sleep your child gets. Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatric Sleep Consulting joined Stacia Knight on Monday afternoon with her expert advise for parents.
news9.com
Oklahoma Doctors Seeing Rise In RSV, Flu And COVID Cases
Doctors are seeing a big increase in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases both locally and nationally. In Tulsa, doctors said they are still seeing many children so sick with RSV, they have to be hospitalized. Doctors said they have not seen anything like this before, with these respiratory illnesses hitting...
news9.com
Cherokee Nation Opens New Food Distribution Center In Vinita
The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its 8th food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. The new 6,000 square foot facility was built with the tribe's "Respond, Recover, Rebuild" funds during the COVID pandemic. The new facility will house offices, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store to provide...
news9.com
Dean Martin Impersonator Performs During News 9 This Morning
Michael Cooper, a Dean Martin impersonator and performer, took his talents to the News 9 studio Saturday morning. Cooper will be performing at an event next week at the Yale Theater that is themed after Christmas variety shows of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
news9.com
A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village
People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Ice Rink Opens For The Season
You can lace up your ice skates and have some holiday fun at the Broken Arrow Ice Rink. It's open for the season through January 2, 2023. The ice rink is in the middle of the Rose District, creating a magical setting for the Christmas season. Located in the heart of downtown, the quaint set-up is like being in a holiday movie.
news9.com
Yale Theater Hosting Christmas Variety Show Event Next Week
The Yale Theater is hosting an evening of laughs and entertainment in the form of old Christmas variety shows of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The event, Christmas with Dean Martin and Friends, is set to start at 6 p.m. next Thursday, and more shows are expected to take place on Dec. 9 and 11.
news9.com
Money Monday: Charitable Donations & Taxes
TULSA, Okla. - Americans donated more than $3 billion on Giving Tuesday last week. Many more people will donate to other organizations and nonprofits before the end of the year. Our financial expert Paul Hood was here to break down a few things we need to keep in mind when it comes to our taxes and charitable donations.
