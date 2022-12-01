ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame quarterback transfer target off the board already

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
It didn’t take long for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to find a new home. Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, McNamara looks like he is heading to Iowa as reported by ESPN’s college football reporter Pete Thamel.

It’s an interesting move, especially since Iowa had one of the worst offenses we have seen in a very long time. The Hawkeyes averaged 17.4 points a game this season, good for 123rd in the country and that includes scores by their defense. “Powerhouse offenses” such as FIU, Wyoming and Texas State are just a few that ranked above what Iowa did this season.

McNamara was linked to the Irish, and many thought Marcus Freeman would make a run at him. Looks like the Irish will need to set their sights on a different quarterback, and, if I had a say on it, that would be former Texas Longhorn Hudson Card.

Comments / 11

Church
1d ago

“The Portal” is just a politically correct form of human trafficking for sports. With NIL now in play, it is a bonafide market.

