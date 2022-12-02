Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Thursday December 8th
Basketball and wrestling are on the Thursday schedule.
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Freezing Drizzle And Snow Potential
The area has the potential for ice, and greater than one inch of snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. Keep an eye right here, and tune to KIWA for the latest. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory states that mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to four inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 A.M. Friday.
NCC, Three Other Schools Receive Million-Dollar Grants
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education have awarded four $1 million competitive grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training, and the workforce. And one of the grants is in our part of northwest Iowa.
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem
Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
Gwen M. Kruger
Gwen M. Kruger, age 91, of Sheldon, passed away on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at the Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa. Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Daniel Baker officiating. Burial will be in...
McDougall And Krogman Are Retiring From Osceola County Extension Council
Sibley, Iowa — On December 31st two members of the Osceola County Extension Council will retire. Kim McDougall, from Melvin, and Becky Krogman, from Sibley, will be retiring from the council after serving for 12 years.Regional director with Iowa State University and Outreach in Osceola County Cheryl Heronemus says that in addition to serving on the council both of these ladies have been “strong advocates, active volunteers, and key decision makers for Osceola county and taxpayer dollars.”
Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
Spencer Man Gets Eight Years In Federal Prison On Meth Conviction
Sioux City, Iowa — A Spencer man has received an eight-year prison term on a meth conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Kenneth Alan Block of Spencer was sentenced on December 6, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to eight years in federal prison. They...
Wells Enterprises To Be Sold To Parent Company of Nutella, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher
Le Mars, Iowa — The company that owns Blue Bunny is to be acquired by an international brand. The Ferrero Group and Wells Enterprises have announced an agreement for Ferrero to acquire Wells, its operations, and its ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny®, Blue Ribbon Classics®, Bomb Pop® and Halo Top®. Officials tell us the acquisition is part of Ferrero’s “strategic growth ambitions for the ice cream category and Wells’ vision for accelerated growth.”
Rise Ministries Christmas Special, “Finding Joy”
Sheldon, Iowa — Rise Ministries is set to premier their third annual Christmas program, Finding Joy, on December 17th. Rise Ministries founder and president Rob Roozeboom tells us more in the video below……. Visit riseministries.com/christmas for more information on this special Christmas presentation.
George Area Garden Shed, Contents Destroyed In Fire
George, Iowa– A shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, December 4th, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, a few minutes before 7:00 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 4438 200th Street, four miles east, a mile north, and a half-mile east of George.
Larchwood Man Arrested On Felony Assault, Other Charges
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man has been arrested on felony assault charges after an incident in Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Michael Kneifl of Larchwood is accused of pointing a firearm at a family member and assaulting another family member, then resisting arrest. He was arrested on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
Van Der Wilt Gets Two Years In Prison In Estherville Death Case
Estherville, Iowa — The second defendant in the case of a man who was killed near Estherville has been sentenced. A criminal complaint says that about 14 months ago, 20-year-old David McDowell was reportedly lured to an apartment by 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.
