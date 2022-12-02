Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
Bham Now
7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
wvtm13.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To help ensure that no family in Central Alabama goes hungry this holiday season, WVTM 13 is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive from Dec. 5-16. Follow the link above to make a one-time donation to the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama and directly impact the lives of thousands.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's microtransit service expanded to nighttime hours and large service area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's microtransit service is now available at night and in expanded areas. According to a news release, Birmingham On-Demand riders can use the service from 8-11 p.m. in the City Center zone, including a large coverage area in Avondale and the west side of the city after 7 p.m.
wbrc.com
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
apr.org
Birmingham “children’s march” activist dies at 81
Civil rights activist who took part in the 1963 protest, that became known as the “children’s march,” has died. As a young Black woman, Mamie King-Chalmers appeared in an iconic photograph about that civil rights demonstration in Alabama in 1963. She was one of three Black people forced to brace themselves against a building while being blasted with water from a firehose in Birmingham. The famous photo by Charles Moore appeared in Life magazine. King-Chalmers died in Detroit at the age of 81. Years later, King-Chalmers recalled how she was attending a protest in a Birmingham park that day when her group was confronted by police and dogs. She said in 2013 that her hearing was damaged by the force of the water. Alabama Public Radio produced an international award-winning documentary on the “children’s march,” that was titled “Civil Rights Radio.” APR interviewed some of the marchers on their participation in the march that was televised nationwide and helped garner support for the Civil Rights Act.
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
wbrc.com
Local veteran encouraging you to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Corey Webb is a local veteran living in Moody. In 2002, Webb joined the Marine Core. 30 days after he was deployed to Iraq in 2004, he was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from the knee down. “We were...
ABC 33/40 News
Ethan's Heart gives out more than 100 survival bags to Birmingham homeless population
One twelve year old boy is working to help the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Ethan Hill started his journey of service back in 2016 when he noticed a man who was homeless on his way to school. At just 6 years old, Ethan introduced himself to the man...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
Big Oak Ranch expands, brings whole to meaning to ‘Home for the Holidays’
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local non-profit is expanding its reach to provide more children with safe and loving homes just in time for Christmas. Big Oak Ranch says their homes come equipped with love and hope, bringing a whole new meaning to being home for the holidays. For nearly five decades, those with the […]
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
WTOK-TV
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
birminghamtimes.com
A Birmingham City Schools Program That May Help Reduce Violence, Leaders Say
A conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men who attend Birmingham City Schools (BCS) is set to begin by spring semester in 2023 and could help reduce violence in Birmingham, according to city leaders. “I think we all know the issues in our community, how young people and...
uab.edu
Like mother, like daughter: Shaws simultaneously earn master’s degrees in social work
Graduating from college is one of the most profound milestones in a person’s life. For the Shaw family, graduation pride is twofold. Janet Shaw and her daughter Mallory Shaw will each receive master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences in social work. For Janet and Mallory, this degree is about a legacy — the legacy of Janet’s late mother and Mallory’s grandmother, who often dedicated her time to serving the Birmingham community.
Bham Now
3 reasons young professionals will love this Christmas party in Birmingham, Dec. 15
Young Professionals of Birmingham (YPBirmingham) is hosting their annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 15—and you’re invited! Full of live music, speciality cocktails, guest appearances from Santa and so much more, the YPBirmingham Christmas Party is a great opportunity to Get Out and Get Social. Keep reading to learn more and how to get tickets!
wbrc.com
Five Birmingham-area men indicted for illegally having USPS keys, stolen mail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five defendants are indicted in three separate cases involving illegally possessed USPS keys and stolen mail. For unknown reasons, these crimes seem to be ramping up. US Attorney Prim Escalona says the crimes are a threat to postal workers and to the general public. A Sept....
Comments / 2