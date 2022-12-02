Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
‘Really upset’ Matt Lauer ‘withdrawn’ from friends after Katie Couric diss
Former friends of Matt Lauer are seeing less and less of the disgraced newsman. Five years after his ousting from NBC’s “Today” show — as well as the release of former co-host Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There” in 2021 — Lauer, 64, has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” A source told People recently that the embattled talk show host “was really upset” by Couric’s book. “She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust.” The insider added, “His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Women's Health
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
musictimes.com
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With Natasha Singh Ahead of Amy Robach Romance Scandal: Details
Just the beginning? T.J. Holmes cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly. According to the insider, Holmes, 45, has had "inappropriate moments" with several of his ABC coworkers. His affair with Singh, 30, took place before his romance with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach — […]
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
‘GMA3’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Embroiled in a Scandal After Seen Getting Handsy
The hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are in hot water after rumors of an alleged romance surfaced, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet published racy pictures of hosts together, including one photograph of Holmes feeling Robach’s bottom. Both Holmes and...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
‘GMA3’ Staff ‘All Knew’ About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Reported Relationship: They Are ‘Pretending Everything Is Normal’
Out in the open? GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t been trying to hide their reported relationship from their Good Morning America coworkers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, revealing their colleagues have witnessed the pair’s flirtatious behavior for “many months.” “Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is […]
'GMA' sources say T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach always had 'obvious chemistry' but are 'annoyed' by bombshell article exposing relationship
News broke this week of the "GMA3" anchors — who are married to other people — taking a trip together, launching headlines of a possible affair.
Popculture
ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch
What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation. Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0