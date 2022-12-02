SEE IT: NFL player dons pro-abortion rights cleats for 'My Cause My Cleats' week



A n NFL running back posted a photo of his pro-abortion rights cleats to Instagram on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots' Damien Harris thanked Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts in the post, in which he revealed blue cleats that read "Her Body Her Choice" and featured the Planned Parenthood logo.

"Thankful for the opportunity to represent @ppadvocacyma and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies. #HerBodyHerChoice " he wrote.

The fund shared his post, saying, "Thank you for supporting the right to choose, Damien!"

According to the NFL's website , "during Week 13, NFL players are wearing customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen to support through My Cause My Cleats."

In 2021, then-Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister chose to support anti-abortion organization Live Action during the "My Cause My Cleats" event.

“My goal in life is to love people first and love people well. My cleat shows a pregnant mother with her preborn baby, and it says: ‘Love them both,'” the athlete said.



