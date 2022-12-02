ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said bureau spokesperson Mark Woodward. The pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, was the site of four execution-style killings in November that targeted three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens. “Agents have interviewed the man who is listed as the 75% owner ... that person has no knowledge of operations” at the farm, Woodward said. “He just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered 75% owner, Woodward said.
KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
KOCO

Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
CBS News

Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Wichita Eagle

Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas

President Joe Biden has nominated Kate Brubacher, who recently served as an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County, Missouri, to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas. The nomination was announced Tuesday morning by the White House. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Brubacher would be the first woman to hold the position in Kansas.
KFOR

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lock in Daylight Saving Time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he has filed a measure that would lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has filed Senate Bill 7, which calls for Oklahoma to remain on Daylight Saving Time. “I could go on and on...

