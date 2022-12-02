Read full article on original website
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said bureau spokesperson Mark Woodward. The pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, was the site of four execution-style killings in November that targeted three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens. “Agents have interviewed the man who is listed as the 75% owner ... that person has no knowledge of operations” at the farm, Woodward said. “He just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered 75% owner, Woodward said.
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Oklahoma attorney general: Law against religious charter schools may be unconstitutional
Oklahoma's law barring public charter schools from being run by sectarian or religious organizations could be a violation of the First Amendment, according to an opinion from Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor. O'Connor cites recent Oklahoma and U.S. Supreme Court rulings to argue that the state can't allow some private entities to receive...
KTUL
'Intended to mislead the public': Oklahoma judge rules OTA violated of Open Meeting Act
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The judge has made a ruling on whether or not the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meeting Act with their 'Access Oklahoma' project on Thursday. In Thursday's ruling, the judge determined that OTA violated all counts against them on the Open Meeting Act. "They're...
KOCO
Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
Watch: Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Wichita Eagle
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
President Joe Biden has nominated Kate Brubacher, who recently served as an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County, Missouri, to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas. The nomination was announced Tuesday morning by the White House. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Brubacher would be the first woman to hold the position in Kansas.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers react as US Senate to cast final vote on bill that protects same-sex marriage
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted as the U.S. Senate will cast their final vote on a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. On previous votes for the same bill, all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegates have voted "no." Those KOCO 5 spoke with in Oklahoma, on either side of the issue, weren’t thrilled about the bill.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Alabama tribe could get federal recognition, casino gambling under final legislative push by retiring Senator Richard Shelby
It’s been four decades since the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians began the long journey to gain federal sovereignty designation that would allow them to access millions of dollars in health care, education, and economic development benefits – and the ability to host casino gambling. U.S. Senator Richard...
Court case slows declaring Arizona AG election winner
PHOENIX - A fight between the candidates for attorney general over who won could mean Arizona may not have a declared winner by Jan 3. And that could leave Mark Brnovich in his office beyond the ...
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Supreme Court appears sympathetic to Colorado designer who opposes creating same-sex wedding sites
Washington — The Supreme Court's conservative bloc appeared sympathetic Monday to a Colorado graphic designer who argues a state law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation violates her free speech rights by forcing her to express a message that contradicts her closely held religious beliefs. During oral...
Marriage bill passes U.S. Senate, with 1/2 of Utah's senators supporting
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
KFOR
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lock in Daylight Saving Time
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he has filed a measure that would lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has filed Senate Bill 7, which calls for Oklahoma to remain on Daylight Saving Time. “I could go on and on...
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
KCRG.com
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had filed a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims that the State exposes Glenwood residents to “unreasonable harm and serious risk...”. The decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, dramatically limits the use of restraints and...
