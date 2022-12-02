Read full article on original website
Related
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy...
North Carolina electric grid gunman knew how to disable stations: sheriff
A North Carolina sheriff said Monday that the person who orchestrated the gunfire on power stations in the state knew exactly what they were doing.
Milo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Slaps Ye With a $100K+ Bill for Campaign Consulting
British far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has stuck the artist formerly known as Kanye West with a $116,000 bill for his services working on the rapper’s agonizing bid to become president, according to a report. Over the weekend, The Daily Beast revealed that Yiannopoulos had been fired from Ye’s campaign team in the wake of a string of horror-show media appearances in which the disgraced musician ranted about his love for Adolf Hitler. Yiannopolous insisted his departure came after he and Ye had “come to the mutual conclusion” that he should no longer be involved in Ye’s political setup, adding that unlike other people in the rapper’s orbit: “I’m not in the least bit drawn in by perks and private jets.” But a Dec. 1 invoice obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Yiannopolous seeking a hefty payday for his advisory work supporting Ye. Sources told the outlet that Ye and Yiannapolous never had a financial agreement in place and that because Ye is yet to formally declare his 2024 White House bid, everyone working on his campaign has done so as volunteers.Read it at TMZ
How area members of Congress voted
WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted Nov. 28 to Dec. 2: House votes ...
LGBTQ rights keep progressing in the workplace so why not in schools?
In 2001, I was saving working at a McDonald’s in my rural Kentucky hometown. A customer came in. I greeted him. He said, “I don’t want anything if you touch the food. I don’t want AIDS.” I was young and scared. I called the manager. ...
