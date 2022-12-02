British far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has stuck the artist formerly known as Kanye West with a $116,000 bill for his services working on the rapper’s agonizing bid to become president, according to a report. Over the weekend, The Daily Beast revealed that Yiannopoulos had been fired from Ye’s campaign team in the wake of a string of horror-show media appearances in which the disgraced musician ranted about his love for Adolf Hitler. Yiannopolous insisted his departure came after he and Ye had “come to the mutual conclusion” that he should no longer be involved in Ye’s political setup, adding that unlike other people in the rapper’s orbit: “I’m not in the least bit drawn in by perks and private jets.” But a Dec. 1 invoice obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Yiannopolous seeking a hefty payday for his advisory work supporting Ye. Sources told the outlet that Ye and Yiannapolous never had a financial agreement in place and that because Ye is yet to formally declare his 2024 White House bid, everyone working on his campaign has done so as volunteers.Read it at TMZ

