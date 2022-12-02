ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KING-5

A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said, "It has four...
Seattle's Anchorhead Coffee brews special holiday blend to help families in need

SEATTLE — There's no shortage of places in Seattle to get a caffeine fix, but few come with the added perk of helping your neighbors in need. This holiday season, Anchorhead Coffee teamed up with The Salvation Army to give back — a fitting partnership for the company whose slogan is "be good."
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle

ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...

