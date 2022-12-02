Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said, "It has four...
KING-5
Seattle's Anchorhead Coffee brews special holiday blend to help families in need
SEATTLE — There's no shortage of places in Seattle to get a caffeine fix, but few come with the added perk of helping your neighbors in need. This holiday season, Anchorhead Coffee teamed up with The Salvation Army to give back — a fitting partnership for the company whose slogan is "be good."
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
KING-5
In-person drop-off kicks off at Lumen Field for Home Team Harvest food drive
For the first time since 2019, Home Team Harvest will include an in-person drop-off location at Lumen Field on Saturday. Help KING 5 raise 21 million meals.
KING-5
New Canada lynx exhibit at Woodland Park Zoo - New Day NW
See Marty the lynx at the zoo's "Living Northwest Trail." Sponsored by Woodland Park Zoo.
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
KING-5
Lynden wins 2A football title 31-24 over North Kitsap
Defending 2A champion Lynden defeats North Kitsap, 31-24. It's Lynden's 10th football title. Coach Blake VanDalen and quarterback Brant Heppner talk about the win.
KING-5
Yelm wins 3A state football title 20-13 over Eastside Catholic
Yelm wins its 1st football title by defeating Eastside Catholic, 20-13. Kyler Ronquillo scored the game winner. Coach Jason Ronquillo & Kyler talk about the win.
Comments / 0