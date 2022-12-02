ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for allegedly not paying her trash bill

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0XsC_0jUVblUV00

VALLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- Police arrested an 82-year-old woman for allegedly not paying her trash bill and skipping a court date.

According to the Valley Police Department, officers took Martha Menefield into custody Nov. 27 for failure to pay — trash, and she was later released on bond. City officials reportedly issued her a citation in August for not paying for the trash services in June, July, and August. Code enforcement officers allegedly tried calling her "several times and attempted to contact her in person at her residence."

The statement says officials left a door hanger notice, which "contained information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for her to call."

Additionally, it reportedly told Menefield to appear on court Sept. 7 regarding the case. She did not appear, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Valley Police Department said Menefield "has had her trash services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment and records indicate that there have been over 22 incidents of suspensions and revocation of services since 2006."

The statement also said although officers "can use their discretionary judgement on certain matters, the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a magistrate, is not one of them."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 2

Related
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
Alabama Now

Two people gunned down on Alabama riverwalk in broad daylight, police say

Alabama police investigators are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a double murder that happened in broad daylight on Saturday. Phenix City police said they received a 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported gunshots at the Riverwalk in the area of the 600 block of Riverview apartments.
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy