82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for allegedly not paying her trash bill

VALLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- Police arrested an 82-year-old woman for allegedly not paying her trash bill and skipping a court date.

According to the Valley Police Department, officers took Martha Menefield into custody Nov. 27 for failure to pay — trash, and she was later released on bond. City officials reportedly issued her a citation in August for not paying for the trash services in June, July, and August. Code enforcement officers allegedly tried calling her "several times and attempted to contact her in person at her residence."

The statement says officials left a door hanger notice, which "contained information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for her to call."

Additionally, it reportedly told Menefield to appear on court Sept. 7 regarding the case. She did not appear, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Valley Police Department said Menefield "has had her trash services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment and records indicate that there have been over 22 incidents of suspensions and revocation of services since 2006."

The statement also said although officers "can use their discretionary judgement on certain matters, the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a magistrate, is not one of them."

