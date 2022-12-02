Read full article on original website
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
Nice! Gas prices continue dropping
Gas prices take another big drop to start the week off in Billings. The average price per gallon in Billings according to Gasbuddy.com is $3.39. That’s a significant drop in price in just the past few weeks. Analysts predict the prices will continue a steady drop throughout the holiday...
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash
Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
Billings remains under winter weather advisory; West End gets almost three inches overnight
The Billings West End received almost three inches of snow overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, according to the NWS. Billings remains under a winter weather advisory until 3pm on Monday afternoon. Temps will stay below freezing keeping roads slick and snow covered. Tuesday will have continued extremely cold temperatures...
West High School under increased police presence
The BPD reports officers continue to investigate a threat that was written on a bathroom wall last week at Billings West High School; they have increased police security. Investigators say they have not been able to verify the validity of the threat or that there are no apparent plans to follow up on the threat.
Yellowstone flood victim says outlook is bleak to save his property
A video Park City resident Mike Kinsey shot of his log home being crushed under floodwaters in June went viral. Now he says he may not be able to afford to keep his property.
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
Police: Billings West High threat 'not substantiated'
Police presence at the school will increase, and Billings police urged anyone with additional information to report it to police.
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings
The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
13 sober living residents displaced after Billings house fire
The fire had taken off at Sober Beginnings by the time firefighters arrived after midnight to flames shooting out.
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
Billings sobriety home residents thank community for donations following massive house fire
Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations. A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
Suspect flees after allegedly stealing alcohol, threatening to pull a gun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect allegedly stole alcohol and threatened to pull a gun at a business in the 3100 block of King West in Billings early Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the suspect is described as a man in his...
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
Sober living facility in Billings in need of community support after house fire
One resident described the scene they experienced early Friday morning as "sheer panic and explosions."
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery
Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
