Nice! Gas prices continue dropping

Gas prices take another big drop to start the week off in Billings. The average price per gallon in Billings according to Gasbuddy.com is $3.39. That’s a significant drop in price in just the past few weeks. Analysts predict the prices will continue a steady drop throughout the holiday...
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash

Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
Billings remains under winter weather advisory; West End gets almost three inches overnight

The Billings West End received almost three inches of snow overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, according to the NWS. Billings remains under a winter weather advisory until 3pm on Monday afternoon. Temps will stay below freezing keeping roads slick and snow covered. Tuesday will have continued extremely cold temperatures...
West High School under increased police presence

The BPD reports officers continue to investigate a threat that was written on a bathroom wall last week at Billings West High School; they have increased police security. Investigators say they have not been able to verify the validity of the threat or that there are no apparent plans to follow up on the threat.
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings

The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings

The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

