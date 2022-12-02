Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family and manager said Monday night. She was 71 years old.
Tributes pour in for actress Kirstie Alley following her passing
Actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following her battle with cancer, her family announced.
Hamish Kilgour: co-founder of New Zealand band the Clean dies aged 65
Hamish Kilgour, co-founder of New Zealand band the Clean, has died aged 65. The musician had been missing since 27 November. No cause of death has been revealed. The Clean’s US label, Merge Records, shared a statement about his passing:. As a founding member of the Clean, with his...
NJ ‘Motown Mansion’ where Stevie played and Mariah partied is for sale
How would you like to live in a house where Stevie Wonder played piano and Mariah Carey may have actually sang? The piano may even be included as part of the deal. Well now you can, as the two-story sixteen-room home in Upper Saddle River also known as the "Motown Mansion" is now on the market for $4.99 million.
Atlantic City, NJ chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift tickets
Up until now the closest thing we had to the Wonka Factory was the Mars Factory in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Now, Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails in Atlantic City took it to another level. NJ fans of Taylor Swift are in the midst of their own search of a "golden ticket."
Gov. Christie’s niece kicked off plane, injured 6 deputies, cops say
The niece of former Governor Chris Christie falsely accused a Latino family on a plane of "smuggling cocaine" and then injured six Louisiana deputies who removed her from the flight to New Jersey, authorities said. Soon after boarding the flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at around...
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night
When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party
CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
Shortage of quality Santas continues to impact New Jersey
There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey
After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
