INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around. TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.

2 DAYS AGO