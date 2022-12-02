Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Senator Mike Braun files to run for governor in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the “All INdiana Politics” team talks about the race for Indiana’s next governor in 2024. Senator Mike Braun filed the official paperwork to begin his campaign for governor in 2024. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist lays out where this puts the field hoping to replace Eric Holcomb.
WISH-TV
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan. Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in...
WISH-TV
Windy start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around. TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.
Comments / 0