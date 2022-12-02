Read full article on original website
Fox 19
UC expected to hire Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is expected to hire the University of Louisville’s head coach, Scott Satterfield, as their next football coach, according to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel. The Bearcats (6-3) will go head-to-head against the Cardinals (7-4) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston is No. 1, Louisville No. 361 out of 363 in first NET release of 2022-23
The 2022-23 season debut of the NCAA's NET rankings -- a tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to evaluate a team's résumé -- landed Monday with very little drama at the top with Houston, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 1 in the NET as well.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
wdrb.com
Louisville women's basketball fall at MTSU, Verhulst in transfer portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games. “It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
Wave 3
LIVE @ 2 PM: UofL AD on future of the football program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - News conference by Director of Athletics Josh Heird regarding the University of Louisville football program. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Louisville Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Scott Satterfield
A complete breakdown of which coaches could be candidates to replace Scott Satterfield at Louisville.
Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski Address Louisville Rumors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With news of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to take the job at Cincinnati, rumors began to swirl because of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's ties to the Cardinals' program. Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski held a press conference Monday morning to discuss...
The Crunch Zone
No. 18 Louisville Falls To MTSU
No. 18 Louisville travelled to MTSU and took a 67-49 loss on Sunday. If we thought the Ohio State loss was embarrassing, this one is sending us all into hiding for the foreseeable future. Prior to this year we were aware that this team would take time to gel. What we weren’t expecting was watching the wheels fall off in multiple games.
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
wdrb.com
Bullitt East football rallies past Male for first state championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East's state title hopes rested in the hands of Travis Egan and the ball ended in the hands of the quarterback for the program's first ever championship. The Chargers defeated Louisville Male 28-27 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 6A state final...
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
Louisville looks for more intensity in clash vs. Miami
Kenny Payne still is looking for that magical initial win at his alma mater. Louisville (0-7) aims to reward its
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | The arranged marriage between Satterfield and Louisville ends the way it began
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an arranged marriage from the start, and if the parties liked each other well enough, it nonetheless never was true love. Scott Satterfield was the safety coach, Door No. 2 (at best), the back-up plan after Jeff Brohm passed on coming home to Louisville four years ago.
purduesports.com
Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | For Louisville, Payne, showing desperation is Cards' first step
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Desperate has taken the lead as the word of the day for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Desperate for a victory, considering the Cardinals have started this season with seven consecutive defeats. Desperation must define Louisville’s effort Sunday when the Cards host...
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
