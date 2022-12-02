Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds. MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
WLOX
MDHS identifies more parties owing misspent TANF funds; reports Brett Favre has now repaid $1.1 million.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of parties allegedly connected to misspent TANF funds in Mississippi is growing. Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing TANF funds litigation. Following months of discovery by MDHS legal counsel, the proposed amended complaint adds new defendants as parties, including:
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws
Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program. The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have...
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
opencampusmedia.org
USM’s new president making $650,000; state’s public college presidents all see raises
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
wtva.com
More damaged homes reported across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2. In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County...
WLBT
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
Most Wanted fugitive kills himself after barricade situation in Mississippi, sheriff says
CHULAHOMA, Miss. — A barricade situation took place in North Mississippi Monday morning, according to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office told FOX13 that George Robinson Jr., one of Mississippi’s Most Wanted fugitives, barricade himself inside of a home in Chulahoma around 11 a.m.
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mississippi bridge washed out by heavy rainfall
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Mississippi bridge that was washed out by water from severe weather this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
wcbi.com
Cloudy & Cool Sunday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer air will begin to surge back into the Deep South on Monday, but it won’t be sunshine and butterflies. Multiple rounds of rain are on the way next week. In fact, this could lead to localized flash flooding in parts of north Mississippi and north Alabama.
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
