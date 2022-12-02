Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
St. John's (NY) hosts DePaul following Johnson's 27-point outing
DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John's (NY) Red Storm (8-1) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm after Javan Johnson scored 27 points in DePaul's 78-72 overtime win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Red Storm are 6-0 in home games. St. John's (NY) averages 14.2...
Porterville Recorder
Coppin State faces NC State following Sessoms' 35-point showing
Coppin State Eagles (4-6) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-1 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -21; over/under is 157.5. BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Sam Sessoms scored 35 points in Coppin State's 74-71 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Wolf Pack...
Comments / 0