Damascus Defeats Oakdale to Win 3A Maryland Football State Championship

Damascus defeated Oakdale 21-14 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Saturday night to win the school’s 12th State Championship, tying Seneca Valley for the Maryland state record. Damascus has appeared in 17 State Championship games. The Swarmin’ Hornets jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half...
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced

Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
Lonny Baxter, Byron Mouton have high praise for Maryland Terps

Over the past few seasons, the talk around the DMV in regards to the Maryland Terrapins has been an abundance of criticism, frustration and disappointment. It seemed as though Maryland basketball as a whole had lost its luster. Even the Xfinity Center wasn't the same — it was no longer an electric atmosphere.
Maryland Remains Undefeated; Beats #16 Illinois 71-66

New Maryland Coach Kevin Willard has Maryland playing great basketball to start the season, coming out to an 7-0 start and ranked #22 in the country going into last night’s game. The team had its toughest test of the season, playing #16 Illinois in College Park. The team was able to defeat its first ranked opponent of the Kevin Willard Era behind a season-high 24 points by Jahmir Young, who is averaging 15.1 points per game this season.The Terps are now 8-0 and one of just fifteen unbeaten teams remaining in the country.
Hunter stranded after 14-foot plunge from tree stand into marsh, Maryland cops say

A hunter was badly hurt after plunging from a tree stand and into the marsh near a wildlife refuge in Maryland, authorities say. The 14-foot fall left the man stranded in the “marshy terrain” and needing medical help near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a Maryland state police news release.
A Tribute To Howard Football Behind-The-Scenes Staff

WASHINGTON (December 2, 2022) - The 2022 Howard University football season is in the books and the Bison capped off a challenging season by capturing a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, first championship in 30 years. There were many accolades to go around from Bison Head Coach...
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term

The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results

Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
The Story Behind “The DMV”

When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...

