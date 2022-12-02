Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Damascus Defeats Oakdale to Win 3A Maryland Football State Championship
Damascus defeated Oakdale 21-14 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Saturday night to win the school’s 12th State Championship, tying Seneca Valley for the Maryland state record. Damascus has appeared in 17 State Championship games. The Swarmin’ Hornets jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half...
$50 leads to $3 million in prizes for two lucky Maryland Lottery players
Two lucky Maryland Lottery players spent a combined $50 which resulted in $3 million worth of prizes
College basketball Power Rankings: Team of the Week Maryland enters, Gonzaga drops out
Big Ten teams showed their teeth in Week 4 of the 2022-23 men's college basketball Power Rankings but Gonzaga might have lost its chance for another 1-seed in March.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
KSNB Local4
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
basketballnews.com
Lonny Baxter, Byron Mouton have high praise for Maryland Terps
Over the past few seasons, the talk around the DMV in regards to the Maryland Terrapins has been an abundance of criticism, frustration and disappointment. It seemed as though Maryland basketball as a whole had lost its luster. Even the Xfinity Center wasn't the same — it was no longer an electric atmosphere.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Remains Undefeated; Beats #16 Illinois 71-66
New Maryland Coach Kevin Willard has Maryland playing great basketball to start the season, coming out to an 7-0 start and ranked #22 in the country going into last night’s game. The team had its toughest test of the season, playing #16 Illinois in College Park. The team was able to defeat its first ranked opponent of the Kevin Willard Era behind a season-high 24 points by Jahmir Young, who is averaging 15.1 points per game this season.The Terps are now 8-0 and one of just fifteen unbeaten teams remaining in the country.
Centre Daily
Hunter stranded after 14-foot plunge from tree stand into marsh, Maryland cops say
A hunter was badly hurt after plunging from a tree stand and into the marsh near a wildlife refuge in Maryland, authorities say. The 14-foot fall left the man stranded in the “marshy terrain” and needing medical help near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a Maryland state police news release.
hubison.com
A Tribute To Howard Football Behind-The-Scenes Staff
WASHINGTON (December 2, 2022) - The 2022 Howard University football season is in the books and the Bison capped off a challenging season by capturing a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, first championship in 30 years. There were many accolades to go around from Bison Head Coach...
Bay Net
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
mocoshow.com
2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results
Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
Maryland Food Stamp Program Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
Marylanders who need assistance purchasing food can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). Benefits are distributed...
