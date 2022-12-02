Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals swing advice to Charlie: ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s’
Yes, it’s a bummer Tiger Woods is not competing this week at the Hero World Challenge as we expected. Tiger cited Plantar fasciitis on Monday as holding him out from competing. Still, Tiger’s on-site and has been a bit of a content factory all week long. Each day...
Golf.com
Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts
Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
Cameron Smith misses cut after being 'a few too many beers deep'; Adam Scott leads ISPS Handa Australian Open
Adam Scott knows how to close a performance with a showstopper. For the second straight day at the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open, Scott eagled the final hole, which was enough to leapfrog Adrian Meronk for the 54-hole lead of the DP World Tour event in Melbourne, Australia. Scott played...
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
