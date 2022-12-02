Read full article on original website
No. T-8 NC State 65, Georgia 54
NC STATE (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 33.929, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hayes 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Collins 1-1, Rivers 1-4, Brown-Turner 0-3) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rivers 3, Hobby 1, Hayes 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 3, Rivers 3, Baldwin 2, Collins 1, Hobby 1) Steals: 7 (Brown-Turner...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 67, PORTLAND 62
Percentages: FG .436, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Miller 3-7, Wheeler-Thomas 2-2, White 1-2, Skunberg 1-5, Yoder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Skunberg, Yoder). Turnovers: 12 (Wheeler-Thomas 4, Miller 3, Hastreiter 2, Morgan, Skunberg, Yoder). Steals: 9 (Miller 2, Wheeler-Thomas 2, White 2, Yoder...
Memphis 101, Miami 93
Percentages: FG .392, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Martin 4-8, Lowry 3-8, Herro 3-11, Highsmith 2-4, Butler 1-2, Strus 1-4, Dedmon 0-1, Vincent 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Highsmith, Lowry, Strus). Turnovers: 16 (Butler 5, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Dedmon, Highsmith,...
Indiana 112, Golden State 104
Percentages: FG .478, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Nembhard 5-7, Hield 4-13, Brissett 3-6, Smith 2-3, Nesmith 1-2, Brown 0-1, Queen 0-1, Mathurin 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 6. Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson 3, Smith 3, Brissett, Queen). Turnovers: 11 (Nembhard 4, Jackson 2, Brissett, Brown, Hield, Queen,...
NO. 18 GONZAGA 73, KENT STATE 66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Thomas 4-8, Carry 1-4, Davis 1-4, Santiago 0-2, Sullinger 0-2, Jacobs 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thomas 2). Turnovers: 7 (Carry 3, Thomas 2, Jacobs, Sullinger). Steals: 7 (Jacobs 4, Davis 2, Carry). Technical Fouls: None.
TCU 70, George Washington 58
TCU (4-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Taiwo 3-7, Manumaleuga 2-4, Godfrey 1-4, Makolo 0-1, Goetz 0-1, Roberson 0-2, Fisher 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberson 1, Godfrey 1) Turnovers: 16 (Godfrey 3, Taiwo 2, Morris 2, White 2, Cravens 1, Ibeh 1, Makolo 1, Manumaleuga 1,...
NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 60, TROY 55
Percentages: FG .328, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Muhammad 4-10, Eugene 2-4, Fields 1-2, Punter 1-5, Phillips 1-6, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (McNeill, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Eugene 4, Williams 3, McNeill 2, Phillips 2, Turner 2, Fields, Geffrard, Punter). Steals: 7 (Muhammad...
NEW MEXICO STATE 77, SIMON FRASER 35
Percentages: FG .211, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Zaborniak 2-6, Stone 1-3, Penney 1-4, Oludele 1-7, Hylton 0-1, Lefebvre 0-2, Dimaculangan 0-3, Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lefebvre 2, Stone 2, Radocaj). Turnovers: 18 (Penney 6, Dimaculangan 2, Radocaj 2, Rai 2, Wright...
Lamar 91, Our Lady of the Lake 56
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE (0-2) Monzon 6-12 1-2 16, Helterhoff 7-9 1-2 17, Darwiche 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Law 2-4 1-2 5, Minjoth 1-5 0-0 3, Gill 0-3 2-2 2, Purnell 2-7 0-3 4, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 2, Maldonado 1-2 0-0 3, Kankolongo 1-1 2-2 4, Pill 0-0 0-0 0, Kasamba 0-3 0-0 0, Camper 0-2 0-0 0, Holder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-13 56.
Dallas 130, Phoenix 111
Percentages: FG .435, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Shamet 3-7, Okogie 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Payne 2-9, Booker 1-2, Lee 1-3, Saric 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayton 3, Biyombo, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Lee 4, Shamet 2, Ayton, Booker, Bridges, Payne, Wainright). Steals:...
Houston 132, Philadelphia 123
PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 9-15 2-2 27, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Embiid 12-21 14-17 39, Harden 4-19 9-10 21, Melton 3-8 0-0 9, Reed 2-4 2-4 6, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-4 0-1 3, Milton 5-10 0-0 11, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-87 28-36 123.
Chattanooga plays Milwaukee after Stephens' 26-point game
Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -8.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Jake Stephens scored 26 points in Chattanooga's 82-71 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. The Mocs have gone 3-1 at home. Chattanooga is 1-0 in...
Metamora HS senior does 'great job' of running the show for the basketball team
METAMORA – Increased experience, leadership and strength accompany Drew Tucker into his senior season. And a lot more muscle for that matter. The Metamora senior made a concerted effort to improve his power in the offseason, hitting the weight room religiously and training harder than ever. He points to the double-overtime loss to Springfield...
Bruner leads Denver against Sacramento State after 20-point game
Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Tommy Bruner scored 20 points in Denver's 84-75 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Hornets are 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from downtown,...
Washington 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Interference), 7:01; Kuznetsov, WSH (Tripping), 11:18. Second Period_1, Edmonton, Kulak 1 (Nugent-Hopkins), 1:44. 2, Washington, Eller 4 (Milano), 7:25. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 22, 15:25 (sh). 4, Washington, Oshie 4 (Strome, Kuznetsov), 16:55 (pp). Penalties_Barrie, EDM (Misconduct), 3:18; Barrie, EDM (Tripping), 3:18; Bouchard, EDM (Cross Checking), 14:57.
