Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return

The Philadelphia 76ers finally have James Harden back in their lineup after surviving a month without him. However, the Sixers couldn’t secure the win against his former squad, the Houston Rockets, in a double-overtime contest. The Sixers benefitted from Harden’s playmaking but he struggled to score from the field, especially as the game went on, […] The post Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden shouts out Jalen Green after sophomore outduels The Beard in Rockets’ 2OT win vs. Sixers

The Houston Rockets embarked on a lengthy rebuild the moment they pulled the trigger on the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the league and they remain as such, as they entered their Monday night match against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 6-17 record. But with Jalen Green in place as the Rockets’ rebuilding cornerstone, the Rockets may not be bad for long.
3 observations from Warriors’ stunning loss to short-handed Pacers

The Golden State Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak was ended in stunning fashion on Monday, as the Indiana Pacers—playing without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner on the second leg of a back-to-back beat the defending champions 112-104 at Chase Center. Here are three observations from one of the Warriors’ most frustrating losses of 2022-23.
Bob Myers reveals Steve Kerr, Warriors’ immediate response to Finals loss vs. LeBron James, Cavs

The Golden State Warriors’ historic loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 NBA Finals is a memory that will forever stick with Dubs fans whether they like it or not. This has been the case for Warriors general manager Bob Myers, but for his part, the high-ranking team executive continues to see the silver lining in that devastating series defeat.
Jason Kidd gushes over Luka Doncic, Mavs’ unsung hero after blowout win vs. Suns

The Dallas Mavericks’ play to begin the year has been uneven despite Luka Doncic’s ridiculously torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign. Some fans are flummoxed as to why head coach Jason Kidd has limited Christian Wood’s minutes off the bench and why he has remained stubborn with his trust in struggling wings such as Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers were always poised to give the surging Golden State Warriors a better fight than most fans anticipated on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and company, after all, have hardly proven the rebuilding pushover they were expected to be before the regular season tipped off, standing 12-11 behind a dynamic, uptempo offense. […] The post Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers

The Washington Wizards got a double-whammy against the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did Anthony Davis and co. destroyed them during their Sunday showdown, but they also lost Bradley Beal in the process. Beal played just three minutes in the game after sustaining a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. While the team noted […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers received some overdue good news when it was reported that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (along with Luke Kennard) were scheduled to return during their Monday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Leonard, in particular, hasn’t played much this season, playing in only five games before tonight’s matchup. Moreover, he’s been […] The post ‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
