The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.

2 DAYS AGO