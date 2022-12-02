Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return
The Philadelphia 76ers finally have James Harden back in their lineup after surviving a month without him. However, the Sixers couldn’t secure the win against his former squad, the Houston Rockets, in a double-overtime contest. The Sixers benefitted from Harden’s playmaking but he struggled to score from the field, especially as the game went on, […] The post Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard goes full Stephen Curry against the Warriors star himself
Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard continues to establish himself as one of the best big-stage players of his class. After he put his name in the consciousness of NBA fans with his game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s back at it again on Monday, this time to terrorize Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard just torched Stephen Curry a week after shocking LeBron James, and NBA Twitter can’t believe it
There’s something about Andrew Nembhard and Monday. Previously, he saved the Indiana Pacers against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers with his buzzer-beating triple. Now, exactly a week later, he destroyed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors with a historic outing. We’re not sure if playing on...
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
James Harden shouts out Jalen Green after sophomore outduels The Beard in Rockets’ 2OT win vs. Sixers
The Houston Rockets embarked on a lengthy rebuild the moment they pulled the trigger on the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the league and they remain as such, as they entered their Monday night match against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 6-17 record. But with Jalen Green in place as the Rockets’ rebuilding cornerstone, the Rockets may not be bad for long.
3 observations from Warriors’ stunning loss to short-handed Pacers
The Golden State Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak was ended in stunning fashion on Monday, as the Indiana Pacers—playing without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner on the second leg of a back-to-back beat the defending champions 112-104 at Chase Center. Here are three observations from one of the Warriors’ most frustrating losses of 2022-23.
Bob Myers reveals Steve Kerr, Warriors’ immediate response to Finals loss vs. LeBron James, Cavs
The Golden State Warriors’ historic loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 NBA Finals is a memory that will forever stick with Dubs fans whether they like it or not. This has been the case for Warriors general manager Bob Myers, but for his part, the high-ranking team executive continues to see the silver lining in that devastating series defeat.
Jason Kidd gushes over Luka Doncic, Mavs’ unsung hero after blowout win vs. Suns
The Dallas Mavericks’ play to begin the year has been uneven despite Luka Doncic’s ridiculously torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign. Some fans are flummoxed as to why head coach Jason Kidd has limited Christian Wood’s minutes off the bench and why he has remained stubborn with his trust in struggling wings such as Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.
‘He’s gotta mature’: Trae Young slapped with brutal reality by ex-teammate amid Hawks drama
There’s a lot of drama going on with the Atlanta Hawks right now and it has centered around superstar point guard Trae Young. The 24-year-old did not show up for his team’s 117-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and this was reportedly brought about by an untoward situation with head coach Nate McMillan.
Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers
The Indiana Pacers were always poised to give the surging Golden State Warriors a better fight than most fans anticipated on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and company, after all, have hardly proven the rebuilding pushover they were expected to be before the regular season tipped off, standing 12-11 behind a dynamic, uptempo offense. […] The post Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers
The Washington Wizards got a double-whammy against the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did Anthony Davis and co. destroyed them during their Sunday showdown, but they also lost Bradley Beal in the process. Beal played just three minutes in the game after sustaining a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. While the team noted […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers received some overdue good news when it was reported that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (along with Luke Kennard) were scheduled to return during their Monday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Leonard, in particular, hasn’t played much this season, playing in only five games before tonight’s matchup. Moreover, he’s been […] The post ‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ surprising outlook on trading Russell Westbrook, first-round picks, revealed
Russell Westbrook’s decision to embrace his role off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked wonders for him. He’s looked like an entirely different player, and he’s now carved out a significant role for himself on the team’s rotation. At this point, it’s almost as if the Lakers have thrown the prospect of trading him away out the window.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hilarious birthday plans that could turn ‘freaky’
It might be difficult to believe, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to turn 28 years old in a few hours time. Antetokounmpo is no longer the scrawny, 19-year old kid who entered the league as a raw project; he is now a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and, above all, an NBA champion and a Finals MVP.
‘That’s bulls–t!’: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis called for tech over celebrating too hard
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, wasn’t happy after being called for a technical foul for his hyped up celebration during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Thanasis made a key stop on Terry Rozier to deny Charlotte of a...
Mavs star Luka Doncic is the ‘best player’ in 1 key area, per Monty Williams
Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA today, and according to Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, there’s one area where the Dallas Mavericks star really stands out. Speaking to reporters before the Mavs and the Suns play on Monday, Williams heaped a ton of...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0