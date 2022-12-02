ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
