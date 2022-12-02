Read full article on original website
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor attended Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and greeted Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with a quick hug courtside prior to the opening tip. Lindor, who turned 29 late last month, spent six seasons and appeared in four All-Star...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went from saying he was off the leash at the start of this season to off his new team by December. The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have released the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield was traded by the Browns...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn’t going to miss his lone visit to Cleveland this season. Despite tweaking his already sore left ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, James told reporters that he plans on suiting up against the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oakland is rumored to be close to making a deal for catcher Sean Murphy. Cleveland has the prospect capital to land the slugging backstop, but what exactly would it take to pry him away from the Athletics?. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at what it...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sad. That’s how I felt when I heard Baker Mayfield had been waived by the Carolina Panthers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HOUSTON, Texas – There is plenty of material available – including my column – about how Deshaun Watson played in his first Cleveland start. Hint: Pretty badly. That’s all I’m saying about the QB in these postgame scribbles. Because some good stuff did happen for the Browns in their 27-14 victory.
SAN DIEGO -- Yes, the Guardians have talked to the Pirates about Bryan Reynolds, the outfielder who has asked for a trade. It puts them in an interesting position. Do they continue to push hard for Reynolds or Oakland catcher Sean Murphy? They’d have to empty their farm system to get both and that’s not going to happen.
NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers go for their third straight win as they take on the Knicks Sunday at 6 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Cleveland has one win over New York already this season, a 121-108 victory on Oct. 30. Here’s what to know about Sunday’s matchup:
NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden. The World’s Most Famous Arena. Stars scattered throughout the crowd. The bright lights of New York City should have created a natural zeal for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. But not even those factors could help Cleveland snap out of this perplexing...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Cavaliers as they head into the weekend with a 15-8 record. It’s just past the quarter pole of an 82-game season. It projects to about 53 victories. QUESTION: What should we make of the Cavs early in the season?
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Browns defeated the Texans, 27-14, on Sunday. But what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An early test for St. Ignatius, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, comes Tuesday with a trip to Walsh Jesuit. Defending Senate League champion Glenville takes on Rhodes, which won last season’s regular-season title, in a rematch of their title-game.
HOUSTON — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, the Browns defense and more. Hey Mary Kay: With DeShaun Watson starting this Sunday, what adjustments will be most critical and who will be most affected by his return? — Tom Bayes, Charlotte, NC.
