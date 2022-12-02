Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine vow to resist Moscow's forces 'until the end'
A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. He is one of a number of Russian nationals fighting with Ukraine against Moscow's forces.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
President Joe Biden is going to the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority
BBC
Michelle Mone sent aggressive Covid contract email, Matt Hancock says
Matt Hancock has accused Tory peer Michelle Mone of being aggressive and threatening when trying to secure a government Covid contract for a firm. Mr Hancock said she asked for help to secure contracts in an email in June 2021, when he was health secretary. The Daily Mail reported the...
Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will visit the Arizona plant of TSMC (2330.TW) on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker is set to more than triple its planned investment in the factory to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism' over Zaporizhzhia
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.
Tanzania's president cancels Independence Day celebrations
Tanzania's president has canceled Independence Day celebrations scheduled for Friday and directed that the budget instead be used to build dormitories for children with special needs
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
BBC
Ukraine war: Eighth wave of Russian missile attacks
Russia has fired a barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine for the eighth time in eight weeks. Significant disruption to the power grid was reported, mainly in the east. In the south, Odesa was without power. Ukraine says four people were killed. But the strikes, which came nearly two...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian military airfields hit by explosions
Russian air defences intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia, hundreds of kilometres from the border between the two countries, Russia said on Monday. Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles lightly damaged two aircraft, a defence ministry statement said. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes force emergency power shutdowns
Ukraine is switching to emergency shutdowns to stabilise its power grid after Monday's Russian missile attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. He said many regions were affected, and the local authorities warned that about half of the Kyiv region would remain without electricity in the coming days. Overnight, more missiles...
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
BBC
Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes
Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
BBC
Iranian protester subjected to mock executions in prison - source
One of the six people sentenced to death over the current anti-government protests in Iran has been subjected to mock executions three times in prison, a source has told BBC Persian. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found Sahand Noormohammadzadeh, 27, guilty of "enmity against God" last month. He was accused...
BBC
Iran protests: BBC identifies many more people killed in demonstrations after Mahsa Amini's death
"If I don't go out and protest, who else will?" The last words of Minoo Majidi to her family before she died. Minoo was 62 when she was shot by security forces on the streets of Kermanshah in the west of Iran. According to her daughter, she was shot with more than 178 gun pellets. She died in hospital.
Ukrainian long-range drone attacks expose Russian air defences
KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.
