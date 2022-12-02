ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
BBC

Michelle Mone sent aggressive Covid contract email, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has accused Tory peer Michelle Mone of being aggressive and threatening when trying to secure a government Covid contract for a firm. Mr Hancock said she asked for help to secure contracts in an email in June 2021, when he was health secretary. The Daily Mail reported the...
BBC

Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol

Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
BBC

Ukraine war: Eighth wave of Russian missile attacks

Russia has fired a barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine for the eighth time in eight weeks. Significant disruption to the power grid was reported, mainly in the east. In the south, Odesa was without power. Ukraine says four people were killed. But the strikes, which came nearly two...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian military airfields hit by explosions

Russian air defences intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia, hundreds of kilometres from the border between the two countries, Russia said on Monday. Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles lightly damaged two aircraft, a defence ministry statement said. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes force emergency power shutdowns

Ukraine is switching to emergency shutdowns to stabilise its power grid after Monday's Russian missile attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. He said many regions were affected, and the local authorities warned that about half of the Kyiv region would remain without electricity in the coming days. Overnight, more missiles...
CNN

Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past

A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
BBC

Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes

Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
BBC

Iranian protester subjected to mock executions in prison - source

One of the six people sentenced to death over the current anti-government protests in Iran has been subjected to mock executions three times in prison, a source has told BBC Persian. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found Sahand Noormohammadzadeh, 27, guilty of "enmity against God" last month. He was accused...
Reuters

Ukrainian long-range drone attacks expose Russian air defences

KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.

