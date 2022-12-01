ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OITNB's Brad William Henke Dead at 56

By Andy Swift
 4 days ago
Brad William Henke , the NFL player-turned-actor who portrayed prison guard Desi Piscatella on Orange Is the New Black , has died at the age of 56.

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” Henke’s manager Matt DelPiano said in a statement . “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 29. A specific cause of death was not released.

In addition to Orange Is the New Black , Henke’s extensive TV resume included roles on Nash Bridges , Lost , Justified and The Stand , among dozens of other small screen credits.

Before launching his career in Hollywood, Henke played for the Denver Broncos (including Super Bowl XXIV in 1990), but he retired from the NFL in 1994 after sustaining various injuries.

Comments / 58

Thomas Hicks
3d ago

Damn and he was a really great actor I loved the character he played in Dangerous Games, Netflix mini-series about the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 96. To some of the commenters turning this into your brainwashed political/socioeconomic BS y'all seriously need to quit and think about if this was your family member and instead of making light of it maybe try and show some compassion for the man's family.....

Reply
14
RenegadeGunz
3d ago

I have a hard time understanding how people can believe an experimental vaccine (because that's what it was in its beginning stages, and even now) is the end all to a problem like C19, or the solution, and not consider or believe that it could also be the contributor or the one causing any of these deaths of otherwise young healthy individuals. Humans never cease to amaze...

Reply(3)
18
Kevin Johnston
3d ago

that's all this news app shows is it should be a obituary app is what it should be cuz it's all a show. this guy that guy this guy died that guy died that guy's friend of the other friend died

Reply(1)
7
