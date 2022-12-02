Brian Johnson pays tribute to Nazareth's Dan McCafferty: "I wanted to sing like him"

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has paid heartfelt tribute to late Nazareth singer Dan McCafferty, who died last month , revealing what an inspiration the Scot was on his own career.

"I loved Dan," says Johnson. "I wanted to sing like him. I was at a submarine base in Glasgow when they [Nazareth] were supporting Geordie. And I stopped and watched them first, and thought, 'What a band!'. And that's when I got the first feeling that Geordie were just getting left behind a little with this pop stuff."

The same night, McCafferty took Johnson out to the car park and played him a cassette of Nazaraeth's latest single, Broken Down Angel (released in April 1973). Johnson then ends the interview by playing the song, saying "Can I play this in the memory of Dan McCafferty – my good pal – and to all his family."

Johnson was speaking on BBC Radio 6's The First Time... with Matt Everett , where he detailed some of the most pivotal musical moments of his life. During the hour-long broadcast, he talks about the life-long impact of hearing Little Richard as a young boy, how he discovered his own singing talents in a Scout show, and about the experience of joining AC/DC in 1980 and recording Back In Black .

He also details some of his more recent history, from the hearing problems that obliged him to leave AC/DC in 2016, to the technological breakthroughs that allowed him to return, and the recent Taylor Hawkins show in London .

The show is punctuated by 14 tracks, which include songs by Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones , as well as eight tracks featuring Johnson himself – one by Geordie, and seven from AC/DC. Complete list below.

In October, Johnson revealed the 10 songs that have soundtracked his life , while in conversation with BBC Radio 2's Ken Bruce show. Johnson's selection includes Black Sabbath 's Paranoid and Led Zeppelin 's Rock And Roll .

The Brian Johnson episode of The First Time... with Matt Everett is available on the BBC website until December 27 .

Brian Johnson on The First Time... with Matt Everett: Playlist

AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

Joe Brown & The Bruvvers - A Picture Of You

Little Richard - Tutti Frutti

The Rolling Stones - Carol

Bob Dylan - Girl from the North Country

Geordie - Don't Do That

Ike & Tina Turner - Nutbush City Limits

AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie

AC/DC - Thunderstruck

AC/DC - Back In Black

AC/DC - Hells Bells

AC/DC - Shot In The Dark

AC/DC - Through The Mists Of Time

Nazareth - Broken Down Angel