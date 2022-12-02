Newsom, state leaders, meet to discuss ‘CARE’ Court rollout

California Governor Gavin Newsom met virtually with state, city and social services leaders on Wednesday to discuss rollout of CARE Court , which aims to provide resources to vulnerable Californians who are at risk of becoming homeless or ending up incarcerated.

Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court connects a person struggling with untreated mental illness with a court-ordered assistance plan for up to 24 months, the governor’s office says.

“(It) means new hope for thousands of Californians with untreated mental health and substance abuse issues,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “Today, our work begins to turn promise into practice.”

Newsom joined a meeting in San Diego virtually to discuss planning efforts, opportunities and challenges, his office said.

The program is expected to rollout by October 2023.

The counties that will implement the new program include:

Glenn

Orange

Riverside

San Diego

Stanislaus

Tuolumne

The City and County of San Francisco

“We are committed to developing a process that is person-centered and addresses the needs of those we are serving, instead of the bureaucratic structures of government,” said CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “The hard work of implementation begins now, and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves with you to continue to build on our partnership as we work together to deliver on the promises at the heart of the CARE Act.”

