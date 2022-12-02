Read full article on original website
WPFO
Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
WPFO
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WPFO
Fire at Gorham pot operation Saturday signifies a pattern, says Fire Marshal
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WPFO
Decision on Oxford Hills gender identity policy postponed
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) - Controversy has divided the Oxford Hills community as the RSU 17 School Board unanimously voted to postpone a decision on a highly discussed gender identity policy. The proposed policy allows students to choose how they’re identified and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker...
WPFO
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WPFO
Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WPFO
Even after World Cup loss, Mainers still enjoyed the ride
PORTLAND (WGME) - The U.S. may have lost in their knockout stage matchup with the Netherlands Saturday, but Americans still enjoyed the ride cheering them on!. Ri Ra's in Portland was packed at the start of the game at 10 a.m. with eyes glued to the TV and hands tight around their beer glasses.
WPFO
New Hampshire man charged with murder
JACKSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A New Hampshire man is behind bars after police charged him with murder. On Wednesday, police say they found 23-year-old Esmae Doucette shot at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire. 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is...
