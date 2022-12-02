Read full article on original website
wnky.com
220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Vanderbilt RB Davis, Alabama CB Jackson
The transfer portal is officially open. As of 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, eight Kentucky Wildcats have entered the portal, which is open for the next 45 days, closing on Jan. 18, 2023. Kentucky — like over a hundred other teams in FBS —will see mass exodus as players search for new homes. ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
247Sports
Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray is blowing up in the portal
Asked to describe his game, Austin Peay wide receiver transfer Drae McCray puts it simply: “I think I can score at any given time whenever I touch the ball.”. McCray had a catch of 20-plus yards in all but one of Austin Peay’s games this season, a campaign that saw him reel in 75 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns. During his true freshman season in 2021, McCray had one punt return attempt – it went to the house.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade rescheduled for this Saturday after cancellation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade has a new scheduled day after being canceled on Saturday. Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees and Life’s Better Together say the parade and Miracle on College Street Mile Run/Walk will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Miracle...
WUKY
Kentucky takes down WKU to reach NCAA Sweet 16
The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all three sets impressively, grabbing...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
wnky.com
Counselors see student anxiety rise approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Public School counselors say their students impacted by the tornadoes have come a long way in one year. However, over the last three or four weeks leading up to the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes some kids have shown increased anxiety and behavioral issues, while others have dropped in attendance.
wnky.com
Toys for Tots hands out gifts for children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gifts for 400 hundred families were distrusted this Saturday by Toys for Tots. While many children were delighted at their new toys, the Boys Scouts provided food for families to enjoy at the gift pickup. Toys for Tots Coordinator Janel Doyle says distributing these gifts...
wnky.com
Meltdown wins downtown window decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After a week of voting, Bowling Green has chosen a winner for its first window decorating contest!. Meltdown Ice Cream and Soda Fountain, located on 900 State Street, won the contest after 1,000 total votes, according to Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division. A total...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Apollo and Stormy
For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
Med Center’s ‘Make the Season Bright’ raises money for Hospitality House
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time since 2019, Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright is returning in person!. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the public is invited to attend the 25th annual tree lighting and kickoff to the holiday season…featuring hot cocoa, cookies, and Santa!. You...
yoursportsedge.com
Cold-Shooting Hoptown Drops Opener at Murray High
In a game won and lost behind the arc, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team couldn’t find the range in a 73-53 loss at Murray High on Friday night. Both teams were without All-Region performers, with Hopkinsville’s Daisjaun Mercer missing through injury and Murray’s Grant Whitaker also not on the floor.
Bowling Green Christmas parade canceled due to potential threat
The Bowling Green Police Department released a video on its Facebook page last night with local law enforcement breaking down the alerts they had received.
wnky.com
Parade rescheduled, Sheriff explains threat made to protestors over ham radio
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green officials and authorities are still working through an unprecedented turn of events that postponed the Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas parade and other festive happenings Saturday. The good news…the parade will go on. “The events will be held this Saturday the 10th, we will follow the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade canceled out of abundance of caution
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade, along with several other local events, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution ahead of Saturday’s scheduled Emmett Till protests, according to local authorities. In a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Police Department, BGPD chief...
chattanoogacw.com
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kentuckytoday.com
Protesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynching
If civil rights activists who came to Bowling Green from multiple states on Saturday wanted to get attention, they succeeded. If they wanted to achieve their aim of seeing the arrest of a woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955, they will have to wait.
