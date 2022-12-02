ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Wednesday evening (Nov. 30) a Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.

Ivey was convicted of second-degree murder involving the death of Metairie native Keith Ellis. Ellis was shot multiple times as he stood in the doorway of his apartment.

According to investigators in July of 2020 Ivey was dropped off near the apartment in the 1900 block of South Clearview Parkway by an unknown driver around 8:45 a.m. At the time, his ex-wife lived there with her 6-year-old daughter and Ellis, her fiancé.

WATCH: Bodycam footage of Superdome officer-involved shooting released by NOPD

At the time of the shooting his ex-wife was away, but her 6-year-old daughter with Ivey was asleep in the apartment. After Ivy shot Ellis in the apartment doorway the Jefferson’s Parish Sherrifs Office was called by a nearby resident.

When officers arrived on the scene Ellis was found lying in the doorway near seven .45-caliber fired bullet casings. He died hours later at a hospital.

The incident was caught by a nearby security video system, and a witness identified Ivey as the shooter in the video.

When arrested by the Sheriff’s Office, Ivey denied it and said that at the time of the shooting, he was with a prostitute he solicited in eastern New Orleans.

Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.

Days prior to the shooting, Ivey got into a physical fight with Ellis that lead to Ivey striking Ellis in the head with a pistol. He was charged with aggravated battery.

Ivey targeted Ellis after a failing to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife. They divorced while Ivey was serving a 10-year prison sentence for a conviction of heroin possession.

Because of his criminal past, Ivey was barred by state law from possessing the pistol. Using a firearm at the time of the crime Ivey was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and he additionally was charged with obstruction of justice, for getting rid of that pistol after the shooting.

On Monday, Ivey waived a trial by jury, leaving 24 th Judicial District Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach to weigh the evidence and decide his case.

After hearing two days of testimony Judge Kovach found Ivey guilty as charged of all four counts. Ivey is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

