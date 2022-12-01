Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
The data is pretty remarkable. Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That's better than companies in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend growers (7.1%), and non-payers (4.8%).
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
PVH or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both PVH (PVH) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
Equities have been southbound for most of the year. And after a solid performance in the early days of the pandemic, the biotech industry is lagging the struggling overall stock market. But some biotechs are doing great. The list includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). These two...
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
