ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘They know what they’re talking about’: Climate expert praises ‘hardy’ William and Kate after chat in Boston

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3xZK_0jUVa9Kt00

Prince William and Kate were praised for their grasp of climate issues by one expert who met with the royal couple on Thursday during their tour of Boston.

Joe Christo, managing director of climate non-profit Stone Living Lab, and a few colleagues chatted with the Prince and Princess of Wales during their walkabout of Piers Park at Boston Harbor. Thursday’s royal itinerary focused on how the coastal city of Boston is tackling its serious climate-driven threats including rising sea levels, erosion, and worsening storms.

The couple were joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of energy environment and open space, for their third stop of the day which saw them change into warmer outfits as temperatures hovered just above freezing.

“I’ve lived in Boston for a lot of my life and it was just cold, windy and blustery,” Mr Christo told The Independent on Thursday. “But Prince William and Princess Kate were hardy, they did a great job. They had a great conversation with us.”

“When we weren't talking about climate, I guess we still were talking about climate – given that the weather ended up being the topic of conversation,” he added.

“But they just seemed really happy to be here and really excited about the Earthshot Prize and for Boston to be the host.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day visit to the Massachusetts city will end on Friday with the Earthshot Prize awards, a competition devised by Prince William to celebrate and scale climate-fighting innovations with millions of dollars in prize money.

Stone Living Lab helps communities vulnerable to climate change in New England adapt and become more resilient using nature-based approaches. On Thursday, the organisation announced a new collaboration with Living Seawalls , an Australia-based finalist of the 2021 Earthshot Prize, which creates panels that mimic natural habitats and promote marine life. The partnership will see panels installed at two sites in Boston Harbor.

Mr Christo said the royals were interested to know more about the lab and their partnership, along with the broader climate work going on in Boston.

“We were able to talk about how the partnership is going and what we hope to get out of it for Boston and the region,” he said.

“They already knew Katie [Dafforn, marine ecologist] from Living Seawalls and it seems they are very personally involved in Earthshot. They know about all the finalists and winners.

“They really know what they’re talking about when it comes to climate adaptation work.”

William and Kate started the day at Greentown Labs in Somerville, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator for start-ups and entrepreneurs, which has created more than 9,000 jobs.

On Friday, the second annual Earthshot awards ceremony will take place at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, featuring appearances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and videos including one narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Yet despite the glitzy event, the senior royals’ first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, and Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser. The docuseries is likely to contain more criticism of the British royal family after Harry and Meghan stepped down from official duties three years ago over allegations of racism.

Comments / 14

Ebra Owen
3d ago

Megan Markle is jealous of the royal family she thinks she has be the center of attention

Reply
5
Related
The List

Insider Says The Queen's Longtime Lady In Waiting Was 'Thrown Under The Bus' In Royal Race Controversy

The remarks of Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey continue to make headlines and spilled into the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit. The Mirror reported Lady Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity leader visiting Buckingham Palace. The first day of William and Kate's American visit wasn't the "Superbowl" win they hoped for. Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston tweeted, "Prince William, Kate Middleton booed at Celtics game on the day of race storm. A tricky start for William and Kate in Boston."
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Reportedly Using Their Boston Trip to 'Maintain a Sense of Relevance'

As Kate Middleton and Prince William get ready for their trip to Boston, royal watchers are weighing in on the importance of their presence in the U.S. for the palace. It’s not just the Earthshot Prize Awards that they are here for — the couple is trying to prove that the monarchy has a place in modern society.  The Prince and Princess of Wales will be the first look at the “more updated, modernized family that they want to represent,” Boston University history professor Arianne J. Chernock told The New York Times. She believes that Kate and William have “a tall...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
E! News

Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
The Independent

Voices: The Palace racism outrage is more evidence Meghan Markle was telling the truth

Do you remember what they said?Of course, Buckingham Palace was “saddened” to learn of the “concerning” allegations of racism leveled at it by Meghan Markle when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey. But the kicker — the real poke in the eye — came in the first five words of the next sentence: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed in private.”In short, it was a royal seal-embossed way of saying they thought she was a flat-out liar. And that was the mild stuff.In much of the British media, particularly the tabloid press,...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Independent

The Independent

961K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy