Rishi Sunak faces first by-election test as polls close in Chester

By Dominic McGrath
 4 days ago

Polls have closed in Chester after people in the constituency cast votes for a new MP in Rishi Sunak’s first test at the ballot box.

The contest in the City of Chester will give Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it is the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.

The vote is to replace former Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by Labour before he quit.

Election officials confirmed that turnout was 41.2%, with 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

The final result expected in the early hours of Friday morning, with counting underway.

Labour is expected to hold on the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.

We need to send a really clear message to the Conservative Government

Labour candidate Sam Dixon

The Tories, who last secured the affluent constituency in 2010, came in second in the last vote, with the Lib Dems in third.

Labour’s candidate Sam Dixon has described the by-election as “our poll of polls on Rishi Sunak”.

“We need to send a really clear message to the Conservative Government,” she told the Labour List website.

Meanwhile, Liz Wardlaw, the NHS nurse standing for the Tories, has said she can offer “real-life experience” in the role.

The last two by-elections, which took place on the same day in June, were a disaster for the Conservatives, with Labour snatching Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats securing a historic victory in Tiverton and Honiton.

Related
‘It’s not a U-turn’: Tory minister denies housebuilding cave-in is policy change

An embarrassing climbdown to Tory rebels that will allow local councils to escape housebuilding targets is “not a U-turn”, a government minister has insisted.Nick Gibb also claimed the government is still “committed” to a flagship pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year – even though the figure will now be “advisory’.“You use the phrase U-turn, I use the phrase parliamentary democracy. This is the normal process,” the schools minister said, about a second looming U-turn to lift the onshore wind ban.Mr Gibb fought back after Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, was forced to cave in to at...
Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
Unions must ‘coordinate’ strikes, says RMT boss, as pre-Christmas walkouts grow

Unions have “a duty to coordinate” their strikes to save low-paid workers from going to food banks, the RMT boss says, ahead of a wave of pre-Christmas walkouts.Nurses, ambulance drivers, post workers, bus drivers and driving examiners are set to join rail workers in industrial action, in what has been dubbed a “general strike” in all but name.Ministers have condemned the “Christmas misery” ahead”, again threatening tougher laws to require minimum services are maintained on public services.But Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT rail union, said unions working more closely together were simply responding to “a general...
