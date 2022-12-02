Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation
Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
Dallas Observer
At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice
In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do for Couples in Dallas-Fort Worth
Thanks Lodges.com for making this text potential. As at all times, all opinions are my very own. I can’t depend the variety of instances I couldn’t provide you with a date concept that doesn’t embrace meals. Nonetheless, there are such a lot of nice issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value whether or not you’re in search of a primary date otherwise you’re extra severe. It doesn't matter what a part of Dallas-Fort Value you reside in, right here is a superb checklist of a number of the greatest issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value.
New restaurants, concepts to come to Flower Mound's River Walk
Existing restaurants, including Scout and Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, will continue to operate until the new concepts replace them. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Five new restaurants are slated to open at Flower Mound’s River Walk. The dining district, which is now renamed River Walk Social, will be launching five...
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
The Plano Holiday Parade To Return
The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars
America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Watch 'Elf' under the stars and see Santa in a parade: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. Not only is it December (already??), but this weekend's holiday events schedule is jam-packed with festive fun, including the annual Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday morning. Here's a rundown of what's going on this weekend:. Friday. A holiday classic,...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
WFAA
