The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation

Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco

Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice

In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
Things to Do for Couples in Dallas-Fort Worth

Thanks Lodges.com for making this text potential. As at all times, all opinions are my very own. I can’t depend the variety of instances I couldn’t provide you with a date concept that doesn’t embrace meals. Nonetheless, there are such a lot of nice issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value whether or not you’re in search of a primary date otherwise you’re extra severe. It doesn't matter what a part of Dallas-Fort Value you reside in, right here is a superb checklist of a number of the greatest issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value.
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk

Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
The Plano Holiday Parade To Return

The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location

The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars

America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
