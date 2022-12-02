NEW CANEY, TX — On December 5, 2022, at around 7:00 am MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Assault with a Firearm call in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival deputies learned that a 31 year old white male had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

