Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Conroe officials weary of pursuing Old Conroe Road project due to lack of county funds
According to previous reporting, Old Conroe Road will be connected to Sgt. Ed Holcombe Boulevard South with a pair of bridges across Lake Creek and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Tommy Woolley, director of development and infrastructure for the city of Conroe, said during…
mocomotive.com
Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say
A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
mocomotive.com
Shooting investigation underway in New Caney
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Assault With a Firearm in New Caney. Around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 31-year-old white male had been shot. The male…
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Seeks Identity of Witness in Stolen ATV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below who unknowingly purchased an ATV that was stolen in Montgomery County, on December 1, 2022. This individual is NOT a suspect in any crime. Identifying him will assist in the recovery of the stolen ATV.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting on Peach Creek in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On December 5, 2022, at around 7:00 am MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Assault with a Firearm call in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival deputies learned that a 31 year old white male had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Santa’s big day approaches, holiday festivities continue across Montgomery County. Perhaps the grandest weekend of the holiday season locally is the second weekend of December when the city of Conroe and city of Montgomery have their Christmas parades and holiday festivals.
mocomotive.com
TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is home to over 400 rescued donkeys, mules, and horses, both wild and domestic. Their Texas Miracle Ranch began when owner, Johnny, was accidentally knocked unconscious by his spooked horse. When he came to, Gary, a donkey from his ranch, was curled up next to him in a protective nature.
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW CANEY
Just after 7 am Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 26700 block of Peach Creek in New Caney. MCHD arrived and found a 31-year-old male with an apparent shotgun wound to the right side…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-new-caney/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
mocomotive.com
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period
The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
mocomotive.com
Prayer in Court: Judges Divided Over Compulsory Prayer in This Courtroom
Three judges dissented in a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refusal to rehear a freedom-of-religion case. A Texas justice of the peace was accused of coercing people in his court to participate in Christian prayer. In September, a Fifth Circuit panel reversed the lower court’s denial of…
mocomotive.com
Observer-area calendar of events
GEMCC luncheon: The Greater East Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts their monthly luncheon at The Atrium Center, 21575 Hwy. 59N in New Caney 77357. The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. and ends by 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members and the luncheon is catered. Register online at www.gemcchamber.com or by calling 281-354-0051.
Comments / 0