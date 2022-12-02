Read full article on original website
Related
byuiscroll.org
Flourish Point closes its doors
On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource. The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child
IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
eastidahonews.com
Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home
Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors. A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is...
eastidahonews.com
Garrett Insco
Garrett James Insco, age 43, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Please join Garrett’s family in celebrating Garrett’s life at a memorial gathering on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
eastidahonews.com
Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center
REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, August 5. The post REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
eastidahonews.com
Gretchen Lee Polson
Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Retired physical therapist joins elite group of cyclists completing multiple races at age 70
IDAHO FALLS — When Bryant Belnap closed the door on his private practice, he turned to the open road on a sleek bike and began racking up the miles. After a few years of mild success in amateur cycling throughout the western states, the retired physical therapist from Ammon was determined to cross something very special off his bucket list.
College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center
College of Eastern Idaho holds a ribbon-cutting on Monday at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center. The post College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center appeared first on Local News 8.
Local Road Closures
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
eastidahonews.com
Family near St. Anthony loses home, belongings, and pet in fire
ST. ANTHONY — It’s been over a week since a family lost their home, belongings and a well-loved family pet in a fire. The fire happened 10 miles away from St. Anthony in the Chester area on Nov. 22. According to David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Fire Department, firefighters were paged out at 1:30 p.m. to a structure fire where black smoke was coming from a trailer home.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
eastidahonews.com
These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather
DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
Comments / 0