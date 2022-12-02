ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

byuiscroll.org

Flourish Point closes its doors

On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource. The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
eastidahonews.com

Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child

IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
98.3 The Snake

Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls

If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
eastidahonews.com

Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
eastidahonews.com

Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home

Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
eastidahonews.com

Garrett Insco

Garrett James Insco, age 43, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Please join Garrett’s family in celebrating Garrett’s life at a memorial gathering on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
eastidahonews.com

Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
eastidahonews.com

Gretchen Lee Polson

Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com

Retired physical therapist joins elite group of cyclists completing multiple races at age 70

IDAHO FALLS — When Bryant Belnap closed the door on his private practice, he turned to the open road on a sleek bike and began racking up the miles. After a few years of mild success in amateur cycling throughout the western states, the retired physical therapist from Ammon was determined to cross something very special off his bucket list.
KIFI Local News 8

Local Road Closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Family near St. Anthony loses home, belongings, and pet in fire

ST. ANTHONY — It’s been over a week since a family lost their home, belongings and a well-loved family pet in a fire. The fire happened 10 miles away from St. Anthony in the Chester area on Nov. 22. According to David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Fire Department, firefighters were paged out at 1:30 p.m. to a structure fire where black smoke was coming from a trailer home.
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
eastidahonews.com

These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather

DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...

