LA County Reports 10,000+ COVID-19 Infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday. Sunday and...
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Residents in Woodland Hills Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler
A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block...
One Dead After Crash, Shooting in Azusa
One person was killed Monday in a shooting and crash in Azusa. The violence was reported at about 10:20 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street, according to an Azusa Police Department desk officer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded and was investigating the death alongside...
Robert Luna Officially Assumes LA County Sheriff’s Duties
After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna Monday officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County. The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. — his wife Celines pinning the gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.
Man Charged with Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver
A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack — a knife and a vehicle.
Two Hurt, Five Displaced by Fire at Meadowbrook Home
A fire that erupted Monday in a Meadowbrook home injured two people and displaced five. The blaze was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 27300 block of Peach Street, just west of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and...
Judge: Deputy Must Answer Questions About Alleged Banditos On-Duty Crime
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on-duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday.
Man Charged With Robbing Halloween Revelers In MoVal Park
One of two men accused of robbing a group of people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was charged Monday with multiple counts of armed robbery. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley.
Suit by Relatives of Woman Killed in SFV Traffic Wreck Headed to Trial
A judge ruled that relatives of a young singer-songwriter killed in 2018 after her car was struck by another vehicle in the San Fernando Valley can take to trial their lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, which alleges wrongful death and dangerous condition of a public property that made it hard to see an oncoming car.
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service. Northridge received .79 inches of rain, the Chatsworth Reservoir received .63 inches of rain, and Agoura Hills received .59 inches of rain. In Los Angeles County mountains, Warm Springs received...
Three Men Arrested In Traffic Enforcement Stop For Allegedly Carrying Weapon
Three men were arrested during a traffic enforcement stop for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to any of them, according to authorities. The arrest happened on Friday at around 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CHP Requests Public’s Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Drivers
California Highway Patrol investigators Monday were seeking the public’s help identifying two motorists who ran over a 25-year-old man in Lakeland Village, nearly killing him, then fleeing the scene. The hit-and-run occurred about 6:25 a.m. Friday on Grand Avenue, just north of Church Hill Street, according to the CHP.
Woman, Children Robbed at Gunpoint in Long Beach Apartment Invasion
A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. One man entered the residence with a gun....
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
18 Suspects Arrested For Retail Theft Allegations
A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday. The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and...
One Killed in Llano Crash
One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a crash in the unincorporated community of Llano, in the Antelope Valley, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line. The head-on crash between an off-road vehicle and a street-legal vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. at 165th Street East and...
DUI Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
Four people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. The checkpoint was conducted on from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday until 12:30 a.m. Sunday at State Street and Sagecrest Drive. A total of 963 drivers were contacted, 33 of whom were cited for driving...
One Man Dead And Suspect Arrested After Highgrove Shooting
A 52-year-old man died after being shot in Highgrove, authorities announced Sunday. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Prospect Avenue and Spring Street in Highgrove, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival deputies found Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley dead from his injuries.
